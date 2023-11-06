What is a prenuptial agreement and why is it necessary before marriage?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Do you know what is a prenuptial agreement?

A prenuptial agreement is an agreement that is made by the husband and wife at the time of marriage. This agreement includes the property, business, liabilities, and ownership rights of both parties. This agreement also mentions all the conditions regarding what rights and responsibilities each party will have in the event of separation or death of one of the parties. In this agreement, apart from the information about the property, things like child custody, gifts received at the time of marriage, division of grades related to child care, determining the amount of alimony, source of income of the spouses, and their distribution are included.

In India, there is no trend of such agreement before marriage, due to which women often have to face many financial problems after divorce. The impact of separation is also visible in the upbringing of children. In such a situation, it is very important to think about a prenuptial agreement before marriage.

Also Read: Is smog spoiling our mental health? Here's how you can protect yourself

Important things related to prenuptial agreement

Talking about any pre-marital agreement can sometimes lead to a rocky start to the relationship, but that's because times are changing. Women are also becoming dependent along with men, so there is no harm in thinking about it. In fact, in many cases, this agreement proves beneficial. Know about key points of pre-nup.

This agreement proves to be effective in saving you from legal hassles at the time of divorce regarding property division, parenting, child custody, etc.

A prenuptial agreement helps in preventing any kind of baseless complaints and misbehavior by the spouses after divorce.

Many times women have to compromise with their careers due to family and children. In such a situation, if she separates from her husband, then she gets support under the prenuptial agreement and financial agreement.

If the provision of custody is added to the agreement, the future of the child also remains secure after divorce.

It is not necessary that wives also become financially weak after divorce, this situation can be seen with men also. In such a situation, their financial position also remains secure through this type of agreement.

So keeping all these things in mind, take this agreement positively. It is not that this is an agreement that favors only women, but it also provides many types of support to men.

Read More Lifestyle News