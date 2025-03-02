What is 7-7-7 rule of parenting? Know how it helps in growth of Gen Z and Alpha children Raising children has become very difficult these days. Working parents are not able to give time to children. In such a situation, the new 7-7-7 formula of parenting is proving to be very effective. Know what to do and when in this?

In the changing times, it is becoming very difficult to raise children properly. Especially, it is not easy to handle the children of Gen Z and Alpha generations. These children are growing up in the world of technology and the internet. Where there are all kinds of knowledge, but there is no one to tell you what is right and what is wrong. Whereas earlier there used to be big families, in which children grew up among grandparents and aunts and uncles.

Everyone used to teach something or the other to the child. It was not known when the children learned knowledge and useful things. But now the trend of single-family is increasing rapidly in big cities. Both the parents of the children work. Such parents keep the children in daycare or with a nanny. Where children neither get the love of their loved ones nor get good values. In such a situation, the new 7-7-7 formula of parenting is proving to be very good for working parents. Know what to do about this?

What is the 7-7-7 rule of parenting?

The 7-7-7 rule of parenting helps in the mental and physical development of children. This creates a good bond between children and parents and strengthens your relationship with the child. In the 7-7-7 rule of parenting, you have to spend 7-7 minutes with the child three times a day.

7 minutes in the morning: You have to spend 7 minutes with the child in the morning. These 7 minutes help in keeping the child positive throughout the day. Start it by waking up the children lovingly. During this time, parents should motivate their children lovingly. In these 7 minutes, talk about the child's day's planning. During this time, the child listens to the parents carefully. You can fill them with positivity and energy.

7 minutes in the evening: Evening is the best time to spend with family. Sit with your child for 7 minutes and ask him about his day and share his experiences. Talk to the child about his school. How was his day? What new things did he learn today, and what interesting experiences did he have? At this time, listen carefully to all the small and big things of the child, and if there is any problem, find a solution to it. This will strengthen your relationship with the child.

7 minutes at night: Just like the child listens to you carefully in the morning, similarly, 7 minutes at night are also very special. Talk to the sleeping child during this time. Tell stories to the children. Tell them some moral things. Tell the children about good values. Remember the good things of the day. Hug the child; this gives a feeling of comfort and security to the child. He gets good sleep at night, and the child feels completely fresh in the morning.

