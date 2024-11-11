What is 11:11? Know meaning, significance and all you need to know about secret behind THIS lucky number

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL What is 11:11? Know meaning and significance

Today, a wonderful combination of 11-11 is being formed, which is considered very special and powerful from a spiritual point of view. The number 11 is often seen as a "master number" and has great religious, astrological and spiritual significance. Let us know from astrologer Chirag Daruwala what is the significance of this number.

Spiritual Significance of Master Number 11

The number 11 is called the "master number" because it is considered a symbol of spiritual advancement and mental awareness. This number represents supreme consciousness, divine wisdom, and inner balance. It leads people to self-realization and inspires them to recognize their inner strengths.

Special Combination of 11:11

When both the date and month are 11-11, it is seen as a powerful energy combination. It is also called the "gateway of numbers" or "gateway of the stars", which is believed to symbolize the opening of the cosmic path. On this day, people try to immerse themselves in meditation, prayer or positive thinking, so that they can bring positive changes in their lives.

Significance of Number 11 in Hinduism

The number 11 also has its own significance in Hinduism. For example, the 11 forms of Lord Shiva are called "Gyaar Rudra". Not only this, it is also said that keeping 11 fasts brings special blessings. The number 11 is mentioned in many religious rituals, such as worshiping 11 divine forms, keeping 11 fasts, etc.

11:11 Positive Impact

The day of 11-11 is considered a great opportunity to free oneself from negativity, take steps towards self-development and bring peace and happiness in life. On this day, people do special meditation and prayers, so that they can bring changes in their lives.

11 Karmic Number

In astrology, the number 11 is associated with the planet Saturn, which symbolizes karma and the struggle of life. But when this number appears in a positive form, it brings balance in life and awareness of the fruits of actions. It is also called the "karmic number", which helps a person to recognize his life purpose.

Conclusion

The 11-11 combination is a time when energy flow is high, and it can be a great opportunity to change your life in a positive direction. Looking at this day from a spiritual perspective can help you recognize your inner purpose and bring more peace, love, and positivity into your life.

(Astrologer Chirag Daruwalla is the son of expert astrologer Bejan Daruwalla. He is known for his detailed astrological predictions on love, finance, career, health and business.)

