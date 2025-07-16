What happens to your body when you eat your dinner by 7PM? You should always eat your meals according your body clock. This means you eat you dinner before sunset, i.e., 7PM or earlier. When you eat your dinner before 7PM, it benefits your body in several ways. Read on to know what happens to your body when you eat your dinner by 7PM.

New Delhi:

Your body has an internal clock known as the circadian rhythm and it regulates the natural sleep-wake cycle of the body. This has an influence on your overall wellness and well-being, including your physical, mental and behavioural habits. Therefore, it is important that you adjust your routine according to the circadian rhythm.

Likewise, you should always eat your meals according your body clock. This means you eat you dinner before sunset, i.e., 7PM or earlier. When you eat your dinner before 7PM, it benefits your body in several ways. Read on to know what happens to your body when you eat your dinner by 7PM.

Better Digestion

Eating your dinner early gives your digestive system the time to process the food before you sleep. This reduces the risk of indigestion, acid reflux and bloating, which can eventually help to get better sleep.

Better Sleep

When you eat close to your bedtime, your body is still working to digest the food. This can disrupt your sleep. Eating dinner by 7PM allows your body to complete digestion before you sleep, helping you fall asleep faster and get better sleep.

Better Blood Sugar Levels

When you eat early dinner, it helps stabilise blood sugar levels overnight. When you don't eat late at night, your insulin sensitivity improves, thereby, reducing the risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

Weight Management

Eating early gives your body a longer fasting window before breakfast. This helps regulate your metabolism. It also reduces your tendency to snack late at night, which is also a cause of weight gain.

Heart Health Benefits

Eating late at night is linked to higher blood pressure and cholesterol levels. When you finish dinner by 7PM allows your system to get rest overnight, thereby, reducing strain on the heart and risk of heart disease.

ALSO READ: Sawan 2025: Why onion and garlic are avoided during Shravan month