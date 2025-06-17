What happens to your body if you water fast for 3 days? Water fast is a fast wherein an individual drinks only water for the stipulated numbers of hours/days. When you do this for these number of days, your body undergoes some changes. Read on to know what happens to your body if you water fast for 3 days.

New Delhi:

There are different types of diets that have been doing rounds on the internet, and each one of these claim to have its benefits. From intermittent fasting to time-restricted fasting, water fasting and more, the list of these diets can be never-ending. These diets have their own characteristics, which can benefit some people. One of them is a water fast.

This is a fast wherein an individual drinks only water for the stipulated numbers of hours/days. They refrain from consuming anything other than water and, it has gained immense popularity. While some people perform the fast for one day, some people also do it for 3 days or 7 days. When you do for these number of days, your body undergoes some changes. Read on to know what happens to your body if you water fast for 3 days.

Glycogen Depletion

When you start the water fast, in the first 24 hours, your body uses the stored glycogen as its primary source of fuel. Glycogen binds with water, so as it gets depleted, you start to lose the water weight and you might start feeling lighter.

Shift to Ketosis

By day 2 of the water fast, the glycogen stores get depleted and the body shifts to a state of ketosis. In this state, the liver starts to break down fat into ketones, which then becomes a source of fuel for the body.

Reduced Insulin Levels

When you are on a water fast, your insulin levels drop drastically because during this time, there is no glucose that enters the bloodstream. A water fast can be a good way to improve insulin sensitivity and can help manage blood sugar levels.

Reduced Inflammation

Studies show that fasting can help reduce inflammation markers such as C-reactive protein (CRP). When the inflammation levels drop, it can reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and arthritis.

Cellular Repair and Autophagy

One of the benefits that happen at the cellular level is autophagy. This is the body's way of getting rid of damaged cells and regenerating newer and healthier ones. This is more like a deep-cleaning cellular process that becomes more active during fasting periods.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Almond flour to Barley flour: Here are some of the best flours for people with diabetes