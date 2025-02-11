What happens if you eat ginger and fennel powder post lunch? Know benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the benefits of eating ginger and fennel powder after lunch.

Bloating is often faced after eating food. Especially such a problem occurs after lunch. People often eat food in a hurry in the afternoon because most people are in the office or college. If you also face bloating or acidity after eating, then you should eat fennel and ginger powder. Let's learn about its benefits.

What happens if you eat ginger and fennel powder after lunch?

Gingerol is found in ginger, which promotes digestion. Its consumption helps in the quick flow of food through the intestines, which provides relief from bloating, constipation and acidity. Apart from this, fennel contains fibre, which helps in the easy digestion of food. Apart from this, it has anti-inflammatory properties. It provides relief from bloating and stomach swelling. Intestinal activity increases. Both combinations are very good for improving digestion.

Consuming ginger and fennel reduces water retention. Metabolism is also boosted, which is considered good for smooth digestion.

Many times after eating food, the blood pressure goes up and down, in such a situation, the gingerol compound present in ginger improves blood circulation, which keeps the blood pressure under control. Potassium is known to relax the blood vessels, which also keeps the blood pressure balanced.

How to consume ginger and fennel powder

Dry the ginger and make powder.

Roast fennel and make powder.

Put both of them in an air-tight container and mix them well.

Consume one spoonful of it after meals.

You can also take it with water in the morning on an empty stomach to relieve bloating and acidity.

