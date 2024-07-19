Wet shoes during monsoon? Use these tricks to dry them in minutes

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Easy tricks to dry wet shoes during monsoon.

As much as the rainy season feels good while sitting at home, it is equally troublesome for people who go out to work. Many times people get wet while coming and going from office. No matter how much effort you make, the rainwater first wets the shoes. Now, due to less sunlight during monsoon, drying the shoes becomes a big problem. You cannot wear wet shoes, if you wear them, then the risk of infection in the feet increases. To avoid such a situation, we have mentioned some easy tips by which you can dry wet shoes quickly.

Easy hacks to dry wet shoes

Dry using newspaper- If the shoes are taking time to dry or the sun is not shining, then use newspaper. This is a good and easy way to dry wet shoes during rainy days. First of all, if the sole of the shoe comes out, then remove it and keep it for drying. Now make as many balls of the waste newspaper lying in the house as possible and put them inside the shoes. Now wrap the shoes with several layers of newspaper from above as well. Put a rubber band on the shoes and tighten the newspaper well. The newspaper will absorb all the moisture of the shoes and then the shoes will dry quickly.

Use of hair dryer- If you have a hair dryer in your house, then it will also be easy to dry shoes. With the help of a hair dryer, you can easily dry wet shoes. For this, run the dryer on high heat mode and also turn up the fan. Now dry the shoes thoroughly with the dryer inside and outside the shoes. With this trick, wet shoes will dry in no time.

Table fan- There is less sunlight during rain and the weather is very humid. It would be better if you dry your shoes and wet clothes in a fan instead of keeping them outside. If you have a table fan at home, it is best. Fan the shoes right next to it. This will dry the wet shoes a lot. Keep them in front of the fan so that air can pass through the shoes. If you want, wipe the shoes tightly with a piece of paper in between. This will help them dry quickly.

Washing machine- If the shoes are badly wet, then you can also turn on the dryer mode of the washing machine. Put only clean shoes in the machine and do not put any clothes on it. Now turn on the washing machine. This will remove the extra water from the shoes and the shoes will dry quickly.

ALSO READ: Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2025 boots go viral: Avant Garde or a fashion mistake?