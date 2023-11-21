Weight loss: This singer lost 41 pounds naturally | Here's a sneak peek into her diet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kelly Clarkson lost 41 pounds naturally.

We all know Kelly Clarkson as the powerhouse singer with a big voice and an even bigger personality. But what many of us may not know is that she has been on a weight loss journey for some time now. According to SheFinds, an insider reportedly told Life & Style, via Ok!, about the Since You've Been Gone singer's struggles with weight and body image, and how she has managed to shed 41 pounds naturally. Her transformation has been nothing short of inspiring, and fans are eager to learn more about her diet and lifestyle changes that have led to such incredible results. So, let's take a closer look at Kelly Clarkson's weight loss journey and how her natural diet played a key role in her transformation.

Like many celebrities in the spotlight, Kelly has faced criticism and scrutiny when it comes to her weight. However, celebrities always stay in the limelight and in recent years, several celebrities lost weight with the assistance of medicine. But Clarkson took the natural route, which included a rigorous diet and a lot of activity. The 41-year-old artist "limited her sugar and carb intake," as per SheFinds. Additionally, the publication disclosed that Clarkson had experienced "emotional eating," particularly following her divorce. She did, however, persevere in losing weight and maintained a healthy regimen that included frequent exercise and a rigorous, well-balanced diet.

“She's cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she's added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine,” the insider as per SheFinds added. Moreover, they have also mentioned that the singer “feels amazing” after losing “about 40 pounds.” Fans were the first to notice Clarkson's physical alterations back in July. An insider reported to Radar Online at the time that she had shed 15 pounds. "She is finally back on a healthy eating plan, and it's already starting to show," the insider added during that time. It continued, "She follows a planned, well-balanced diet that is high in protein and low in calories and carbohydrates."

Kelly Clarkson's natural diet and lifestyle changes have not only helped her shed 41 pounds but have also made her feel more confident and empowered. She definitely no longer feels the need to conform to societal expectations and is proud of her journey and the person she has become.

Read More Lifestyle News