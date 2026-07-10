Want to lose up to 20 kg in 3 months? Nutritionist reveals a 7-step weight-loss plan

New Delhi:

Losing weight is rarely a straight line. Most people see progress in the beginning, only to hit a phase where the numbers on the scale barely move. These temporary slowdowns, often called weight-loss plateaus, can be frustrating enough to make many give up before reaching their goal.

Health coach and nutritionist Ishaan Sachdeva believes the key is not chasing quick fixes but sticking to a consistent routine. In an Instagram post shared on June 29, he outlined a seven-step approach that he says can help people lose up to 20 kg in three months through sustainable habits rather than shortcuts.

Sharing the plan, Sachdeva wrote, "This is exactly how to lose up to 20kg in 3 months (the right way). No shortcuts, just a clear system. Consistency for 90 days = transformation."

7 steps to lose up to 20 kg in three months

1. Create a calorie deficit

According to Sachdeva, the first step is to eat fewer calories than your body burns each day without starving yourself.

He advises against extreme dieting, saying a modest calorie deficit that can be maintained consistently is far more effective over time.

2. Increase your protein intake

The nutritionist recommends following a high-protein diet while trying to lose weight.

Protein helps keep you feeling full for longer and supports muscle preservation as your body burns fat, making it an important part of a weight-loss plan.

3. Walk 8,000 to 12,000 steps every day

Walking is one of the simplest ways to stay active, yet it is often overlooked.

Sachdeva recommends aiming for between 8,000 and 12,000 steps daily, saying it burns calories effectively without placing excessive strain on the body.

4. Include strength training

Strength training four to five times a week also forms an important part of his plan.

According to Sachdeva, building muscle helps improve metabolism, making it easier for the body to burn fat over time.

5. Cut out liquid calories

Sugary drinks, including sweetened soft drinks and other carbonated beverages, can significantly increase daily calorie intake without making you feel full.

The nutritionist advises removing these beverages from your diet to reduce unnecessary calories.

6. Follow a consistent routine

Maintaining regular habits can make it easier to stay on track.

Sachdeva recommends eating meals at roughly the same time each day and following a consistent sleep schedule to support long-term weight-loss efforts.

7. Track your progress every week

Instead of focusing on daily changes on the weighing scale, the nutritionist suggests monitoring weekly trends.

Looking at progress over a longer period can provide a more accurate picture of how your weight-loss journey is moving and help you stay motivated through temporary plateaus.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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