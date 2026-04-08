Weight loss alone won’t give you a flat stomach, celebrity nutritionist suggests these 3 exercises

New Delhi:

A flatter stomach is often seen as a natural result of weight loss. Lose kilos, lose belly fat. Simple, right? Not quite. According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the number on the scale doesn’t always reflect how your body looks, especially around the midsection.

In a reel shared by Rujuta, she explains how the real difference lies in something deeper: body composition. Let's dig deeper.

Why weight loss alone doesn’t flatten your stomach

“Improved body composition means more musculature, denser bones and better posture,” she explains.

In simple terms, you can lose weight and still not achieve a toned midsection if:

Muscle mass is low

Posture is poor

Core strength is weak

That’s why extreme diets or quick fixes often disappoint. They reduce weight, but don’t necessarily improve how the body is structured.

What actually helps: Strength, posture and balance

Rather than only aiming for fat loss, it would be better to concentrate on:

Muscle building

Flexibility training

Core strengthening

Posture correction

All of these help reduce the appearance of the tummy, regardless of any significant weight loss.

Three basic exercises aimed at body composition

Rujuta suggests three exercises that go further than mere fat burning:

1. Front squat: Strong legs support better alignment, which directly affects how your midsection looks.

2. Paschimottanasana: A seated forward bend that improves flexibility and eases tension in the back and hamstrings. It also supports digestion and reduces bloating, which can make the stomach appear less bulky.

3. Bird Dog: Balance-based exercise that promotes spine and core strength. Develops coordination and proper posture, contributing to a stronger core over time.

Why consistency is more important than intensity

These workouts are not about immediate gains. Rujuta suggests practising them consistently for at least three months to see visible changes in body composition. Because when it comes to fitness, the body responds better to steady effort than extreme routines.

A flat stomach isn’t just about losing weight; it’s about how your body is built and supported. Focus on strength, posture and consistency, and the results will follow. Because sometimes, the goal isn’t to weigh less, but to feel stronger and stand better.