From 98 kg to 78 kg: Woman shares the simple diet that helped her lose 20 kg after a health scare

New Delhi:

Weight loss journeys are rarely just about looking different. More often than not, they begin when health starts sending warning signs that are too difficult to ignore. That was the turning point for Adity Bhargav, who decided to make lasting lifestyle changes after experiencing several obesity-related symptoms.

Speaking on the GunjanShouts Podcast, Adity shared how she went from 98 kg to 78 kg by following a balanced diet, staying consistent with exercise and making small, sustainable changes to her daily routine.

How obesity-related health issues became a wake-up call

Adity moved to Melbourne in February 2020 to pursue higher education. However, just a month later, the Covid-19 lockdown was announced, forcing her to attend college from home.

"I went in February, and the next month, a lockdown was announced," she recalled on the podcast.

The sudden shift to a sedentary lifestyle led to significant weight gain. Although she joined a gym and tried different ways to lose weight, she said she was struggling internally and found it difficult to stay in control of her diet.

Things changed when her health began to suffer.

"In late 2024 and early 2025, I started experiencing shortness of breath. My feet started to swell, and all the blood reports were normal. I used to experience all the symptoms of obesity, including backache, knee pain, or body ache for no reason," Adity shared.

She admitted that whenever her family and loved ones expressed concern about her weight, she often reacted with anger. But the health scare eventually made her realise she needed to take her wellbeing seriously. That was when she joined an online fitness and nutrition community founded by Gunjan Taneja.

How Adity Bhargav lost 20 kg with a balanced diet

During the podcast, Adity revealed that before joining the programme, she made it clear to her nutritionist that she loved Indian food and did not want to give up flavour while trying to lose weight.

Her daily meal plan included:

Morning: Chia seed water, ginger-lemon water, fennel and ajwain water, along with a handful of nuts.

Breakfast: Avocado toast, poha, air-fried bread pakora or peanut butter toast.

Mid-morning snack: Seasonal fruits.

Lunch: Rajma rice or kadhi rice served with 100 g of salad and 100 g of yoghurt.

Evening snack: Green tea or coffee with roasted nuts, roasted makhana, bhel or khakhra.

Dinner: Dal rice, ragi or bajra roti, vegetables, beans or pulao.

Alongside her diet, Adity paid close attention to hydration. She made sure to drink enough water every day, which helped reduce the muscle spasms that had become frequent after she gained weight.

As she stayed consistent with healthy eating and regular physical activity, she noticed a steady improvement in her energy levels and overall health. The obesity-related issues she had been experiencing gradually began to subside. Over time, she added gym workouts and cardio exercises to her routine, eventually losing 20 kg. Today, she continues to focus on maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle.

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