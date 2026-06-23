From 72 kg to 49 kg: Fitness trainer reveals 8 habits she quit to transform her body

New Delhi:

Weight-loss advice is everywhere. Eat this, avoid that, try a new workout, follow a new diet plan. But fitness trainer Shikha Surana says her transformation from 72 kg to 49 kg had less to do with adding new things and more to do with letting go of habits that were quietly working against her.

Looking back on her 23-kg weight-loss journey, Shikha recently shared eight habits she stopped following along the way. According to her, there were no crash diets, detox teas or extreme shortcuts involved. Instead, the progress came from making sustainable changes and sticking with them over time.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, "72kg to 49kg. No crash diet. No detox tea. No starving. Just stopped doing the wrong things. Here are the 8 habits I quietly dropped and never looked back."

8 habits she quit to lose 23 kg

1. Skipping breakfast

One of the first habits Shikha gave up was skipping breakfast. She said missing her morning meal often left her extremely hungry later in the day.

"I used to starve myself, my metabolism would slow down, and then I would eat everything at night. Stopped skipping. Started eating within an hour of waking up."

2. Drinking her calories

Another change involved what she was drinking. Juice, chai with two spoons of sugar and cold coffee had quietly become a regular source of extra calories.

Since these drinks felt relatively harmless, they were easy to overlook. Over time, she switched to water, black coffee and plain chai instead.

3. Eating healthy foods in the wrong portions

Shikha also realised that healthy foods can become a problem when portion sizes are ignored.

Foods such as makhana, dry fruits and peanut butter were part of her routine, but she found herself eating much larger quantities than intended. Her takeaway was simple: healthy food still contains calories, and those calories can add up quickly.

4. Only cardio, zero weights

For a long time, cardio dominated her fitness routine.

"I used to spend hours on the treadmill. It was only when I started lifting weights that my body actually began to change," she added.

5. Sleeping less, stressing more

Lack of sleep was another habit she worked to change.

According to Shikha, late nights often meant higher stress levels, elevated cortisol and stronger cravings. She eventually made seven to eight hours of sleep a non-negotiable part of her routine.

6. Eating out and guessing

Restaurant meals were another area she became more mindful about.

It often felt like eating out in moderation would not make much difference, but she eventually realised it was difficult to accurately judge what was going into many meals. As a result, she began cooking at home most of the time.

7. All-or-nothing mindset

Shikha said she also had to move away from the belief that one indulgence could derail an entire day.

Instead of viewing a slice of pizza as failure, she learned to focus on consistency. Progress, she believes, comes from what people do most of the time rather than from being perfect every single day.

8. Waiting to feel motivated

The final habit she left behind was waiting for motivation to magically appear.

Rather than depending on the "right" Monday or the perfect moment to begin, she focused on discipline and showing up consistently, whether she felt motivated or not.

What her weight-loss journey taught her

Looking back, Shikha says her transformation was not built on drastic measures or short-term fixes. Instead, it came from identifying everyday habits that were holding her back and gradually replacing them with more sustainable ones.

Her story serves as a reminder that lasting weight loss is often less about doing something extraordinary and more about making mindful choices, day after day.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: 7.7 kg down in 2 months: Fitness coach reveals 5 exercises behind her weight-loss transformation