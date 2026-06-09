From 67 kg to 51 kg: Fitness influencer reveals 6 exercises that supported her 16 kg weight loss

New Delhi:

Weight loss transformations often attract attention because they show what steady effort can achieve over time. Fitness influencer Anita Negi, who says she lost 16 kilograms, recently shared the workout routine that helped her along the way.

Rather than relying on complicated gym equipment, her routine focuses on simple bodyweight exercises that can be done with minimal space. The workout is designed to keep the heart rate up while engaging multiple muscle groups, making it suitable for people looking to support their weight loss goals and stay active.

Exercises she credits for her 16 kg weight loss

1. Jumping Jacks (50 reps)

Jumping jacks are a classic cardio exercise that requires no equipment. The movement helps raise the heart rate and can contribute to calorie burn. Anita recommends completing 50 reps.

The exercise also works several muscle groups, including the calves, glutes, quadriceps and deltoids.

2. High Knees (40 reps)

High knees are a fast-paced bodyweight movement that combines cardio with lower-body engagement. According to Anita's routine, 40 reps can help elevate the heart rate while targeting the core and legs.

It is often included in high-intensity workouts because of its ability to keep the body moving continuously.

3. Butt Kicks (50 reps)

Another cardio-focused movement, butt kicks involve bringing the heels up towards the glutes in a running motion.

Anita recommends 50 reps. The exercise helps increase heart rate and can provide an effective aerobic workout, which may support calorie expenditure as part of a broader fitness routine.

4. Under-Leg Clap (20 reps)

The under-leg clap exercise focuses on coordination, balance and core engagement.

A set of 20 reps targets the lower abdominal muscles and hip flexors while also requiring stability and controlled movement. At the same time, it helps keep the intensity of the workout elevated.

5. Jump Squats (12 reps)

Jump squats combine the benefits of traditional squats with an explosive jumping movement.

Anita includes 12 reps in her routine. The exercise can help build lean muscle, improve lower-body strength and support cardiovascular fitness. It is also commonly used in high-intensity workouts because it increases overall energy expenditure.

6. Sprint Run in Place (50 reps)

Sprint running in place is designed to mimic the intensity of a short sprint without requiring any equipment or outdoor space.

According to Anita's routine, completing 50 reps at a high intensity can provide a demanding cardiovascular challenge while helping boost calorie burn.

The fitness influencer recommends repeating the entire circuit three times as part of a structured workout routine aimed at supporting weight loss and overall fitness goals.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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