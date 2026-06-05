7.7 kg down in 2 months: Fitness coach reveals 5 exercises behind her weight-loss transformation

New Delhi:

Many people assume weight loss is all about strict diets, long gym sessions and cutting out favourite foods. Yet even after putting in serious effort, progress can sometimes feel frustratingly slow. The reality is often a little different. Consistency matters, but so does choosing exercises that work multiple muscle groups at the same time.

Dubai-based fitness, strength and yoga coach Tripti recently shared a glimpse into her own transformation journey on Instagram. Through her account, @triptifitflow, she revealed that she lost 7.7 kg in two months. In a video that has attracted attention from people pursuing their own fitness goals, she broke down five compound exercises that she credits with helping speed up fat loss while improving overall fitness.

Sharing her experience, Tripti wrote, "I recently lost 7.7 kgs by doing these compound exercises and eating clean, which played a big role, speeding up fat loss and improving my overall fitness."

5 exercises that helped Tripti lose 7.7 kg in 2 months

1. Knee-to-elbow crunches

Tripti began the routine with knee-to-elbow crunches, an exercise that engages both the core and lower body.

For beginners, she recommended performing 10 repetitions on each side using only body weight.

"Exhale while lifting your leg up and inhale as you return to the starting position. Keep your core engaged and maintain a straight posture throughout the movement," she advised.

For people who exercise regularly or spend time in the gym, she suggested increasing the challenge by adding weights and working up to 20 repetitions. She also stressed the importance of controlled movement rather than rushing through the exercise, as slower reps can help improve muscle engagement.

2. Standing knee-to-toe touch

The second exercise in the routine was the standing knee-to-toe touch, which targets the core, hamstrings and hip flexors while also helping with balance and flexibility.

"Keep your core tight, start slowly to learn the movement and then increase the intensity."

Tripti recommended that beginners start with 10 repetitions on each side using body weight alone.

She later demonstrated the exercise while holding a 10kg dumbbell. Those looking to make it more demanding can increase the pace or perform 15 to 20 repetitions on each side, provided proper form is maintained throughout.

3. Knee twist exercise

Next came knee twists, which primarily work the obliques and help improve mobility through the torso.

The movement involves lifting one knee while twisting the upper body towards it, keeping the core engaged throughout.

Beginners can start with 10 repetitions per side. To increase the difficulty, Tripti suggested adding a dumbbell or weight plate.

People with more training experience can use a weight between 5kg and 10kg and perform 15 to 20 repetitions on each side. The focus, she noted, should remain on controlled twisting rather than speed.

4. High knees or high-knee march

The workout also included high knees, a cardio-focused movement that activates the core, glutes and leg muscles while helping build endurance.

For beginners, Tripti recommended a high-knee march with 10 to 12 repetitions, raising the knees to waist height at a comfortable pace.

Those with previous workout experience can increase the intensity by holding light dumbbells while performing high knees for 45 to 60 seconds.

Maintaining an upright posture and actively moving the arms can make the exercise even more effective.

5. Overhead dumbbell lateral leg raise

To finish the routine, Tripti performed overhead dumbbell lateral leg raises.

This exercise targets multiple muscle groups, including the shoulders, core, glutes and outer thighs, while also challenging balance and stability.

Beginners can start with 10 repetitions on each side using body weight only. The goal is to keep the core engaged and remain upright throughout the movement.

For a tougher variation, Tripti suggested holding a dumbbell overhead while performing the exercise. People who train regularly can use a moderate to heavy weight and increase the repetitions to between 15 and 20 per side.

She advised avoiding any sideways lean and performing each leg raise in a slow, controlled way to maximise muscle activation.

Wrapping up the video, Tripti said, "Combine these exercises with clean eating, proper sleep and daily movement and you'll start noticing change not just in weight but also in your strength, energy and confidence. Remember consistency is the key and discipline is what truly brings results."

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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