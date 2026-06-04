From 101 kg to 65 kg: Fitness creator reveals the meal plan that helped her transform

New Delhi:

Weight loss transformations often grab attention online. A before-and-after photo can be impressive, but what usually interests people most is what happened in between. The meals, the habits, the routine. That's where the real work tends to be.

Fitness content creator Kajal has been sharing exactly that with her followers on Instagram. According to her posts, she began her weight loss journey in August 2025 and went from 101 kg to 65 kg in less than a year. She says she lost nearly 36 kg in around seven months, documenting her progress and daily habits along the way.

Kajal shares the diet plan behind her transformation

In a recent video, Kajal gave followers a look at her transformation and also broke down the meal plan she follows during the week.

Day 1

Kajal starts the day with a cup of jeera water and five soaked nuts.

For breakfast, she opts for two small besan chillas served with mint chutney.

Her mid-morning snack consists of a bowl of fruit, usually papaya, along with one tablespoon of sunflower seeds.

Lunch includes half a cup of brown rice, chana dal and bhindi sabzi.

Later in the day, she has a cup of herbal tea with 20 grams of roasted makhana.

Dinner is made up of tofu bhurji, sautéed beans and one bajra roti.

Day 2

The second day begins with warm lemon water mixed with soaked chia seeds.

For breakfast, Kajal has vegetable poha along with soya chunks.

A whole apple and one tablespoon of pumpkin seeds make up her mid-morning snack.

Lunch includes two rotis, moong dal, lauki sabzi and salad.

In the evening, she chooses a cup of buttermilk and some roasted chana.

Dinner consists of 100 grams of palak paneer, one jowar roti and cucumber raita.

Day 3

Day 3 starts with an aloe vera shot and warm water.

Breakfast includes ragi dosa served with protein-rich sambar and chutney.

For a mid-morning snack, she eats one guava and one tablespoon of flax seeds.

Lunch features one small jowar roti, tur dal, spinach sabzi and salad.

Later, she has a bowl of unsweetened Greek yoghurt mixed with chia seeds and either berries or pomegranate.

Dinner includes vegetable quinoa pulao along with a cucumber and tomato salad.

Check out her post here

Day 4

Kajal begins the day with soaked methi seed water.

Breakfast consists of vegetable upma.

She follows that with one pear and eight to ten soaked raisins.

Lunch includes millet khichdi and kachri.

For her evening snack, she drinks lemon water and has two rice cakes with hummus.

Dinner is made up of soya curry and one roti.

Day 5

The final day in the plan starts with lemon-ginger water and five soaked walnuts.

Breakfast includes oats chilla with vegetables and green chutney.

Later, she has fruit and seeds as a snack.

Lunch consists of two bajra rotis, masoor dal, bhindi sabzi and salad.

In the evening, she drinks buttermilk and eats roasted peanuts.

Dinner includes paneer tikka, sautéed zucchini and half a cup of brown rice.

While weight loss results can vary significantly from person to person, Kajal's journey highlights a few common themes. Balanced meals, portion awareness and consistency. Nothing particularly dramatic. Just habits repeated over time.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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