110 kg to 88 kg in 60 days: Kerala man shares the high-protein diet behind his weight loss

New Delhi:

Losing 22 kg in 60 days is a striking transformation, but the routine behind Kerala businessman Dr Shibin Mathew's weight loss was anything but casual. His approach centred on a strict calorie deficit, plenty of protein and sticking to the same structured eating routine day after day.

In an Instagram post shared on May 12, Dr Mathew revealed how he went from 110 kg to 88 kg and laid out exactly what he ate during those two months. He was also clear about one thing: this was an aggressive plan designed around his own goals, not a diet for others to simply copy.

How Dr Shibin Mathew lost 22 kg in 60 days

Looking back at his transformation, Dr Mathew credited discipline and a high-protein routine for helping him achieve the result.

"The discipline was tough, but the results speak for themselves. Here is the exact daily high-protein routine I locked in to make it happen," he wrote.

His daily diet was fairly simple and repetitive, with eggs, chicken and high-protein yoghurt making up much of what he ate.

Morning

1 cup of coffee

2 eggs

2 scoops of high-protein yoghurt topped with chilli oil

"Don't knock the chili oil till you try it!"

Lunch

1 chicken breast

1 egg

1 scoop of high-protein yoghurt

Fresh cucumber

Evening

1 cup of coffee

Night

1 apple

Summing up the mindset behind his 60-day routine, Dr Mathew wrote, "Strict deficit, high protein, zero excuses. Who is ready to start their own transformation?"

Why he doesn't recommend copying his diet blindly

Despite sharing the complete diet behind his transformation, Dr Mathew cautioned people against treating it as a ready-made weight-loss plan.

"This was a rapid, aggressive cut for my specific goals. Always listen to your body and consult a pro before starting an extreme deficit!" he wrote.

His warning is an important part of the story. Rapid weight-loss plans may not be appropriate or safe for everyone, and individual nutritional requirements can differ considerably.

Health experts generally recommend eating a balanced diet, getting adequate protein and maintaining a sustainable calorie deficit rather than making extreme dietary changes. Anyone considering a major change to their diet should also consult a qualified healthcare professional or registered dietitian.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice.

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