Water fasting benefits: Know what happens to your body when you only drink water for 24 hours Water fast requires you to abstain from all food and caloric beverages and consume only water for a set period. This can range from 24 hours to several days. Here's what happens to your body when you perform water fast for 24 hours.

Water fasting is an age-old practice rooted in many cultural and spiritual traditions. However, it has recently gained popularity as a health trend. Water fast requires you to abstain from all food and caloric beverages and consume only water for a set period. This can range from 24 hours to several days. Advocates of water fast claim that it helps in detoxification, enhances mental clarity, supports weight loss and triggers cellular repair through a process called autophagy.

However, there are certain side effects as well if not done with proper medical supervision. With an increase in people turning to natural and holistic health strategies, it is important to understand both the pros and cons. Here's what happens to your body when you perform water fast for 24 hours.

Blood Sugar Levels Drop

When you stop eating, your body begins using stored glucose for energy. After about 8–12 hours, glycogen stores in the liver begin to deplete. This drop in blood sugar can make you feel a bit tired, irritable or lightheaded during the first stages of a water fast.

Insulin Levels Decrease

As blood sugar drops, insulin also decreases. Lower insulin levels encourage the body to shift from storing energy to burning it. This is one of the reasons short-term fasting is sometimes linked to improved insulin sensitivity.

Fat Burning Begins

Once glycogen is depleted, the body starts breaking down fat for energy. This process produces molecules called ketones, which your body (especially the brain) can use as an alternative fuel source. This marks the early stage of entering ketosis.

Autophagy

Autophagy is the body's natural "cell cleanup" process, which starts to activate. During this, old or damaged cells and proteins are broken down and recycled. It’s like a self-repair mechanism that can enhance cellular health and may help prevent certain diseases over time.

Break for the Digestive System

Without food, your digestive system gets to rest. This break can be beneficial in reducing inflammation in the gut, healing the digestive tract and even improving issues like bloating or indigestion.

Hydration and Detox

Drinking only water ensures that your hydration is well which helps the kidneys flush out toxins. While the body already has built-in detox mechanisms, a water-only fast can improve its efficiency.

