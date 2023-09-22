Watch Video: Mukesh Ambani visits Lalbaugcha Raja with family, offers prayers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANAV MANGLANI The Ambani family visited Lalbaugcha Raja.

The celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing in Mumbai, and the entire city is immersed in the festive spirit. Several Bollywood celebrities are visiting the iconic Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja each day. Now, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the holy site with wife Nita Ambani, mother Kokilaben Ambani and younger son Anant Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani and Anant's to-be-bride Radhika Merchant. The family is quite devotional and is often seen offering prayers at popular temple across India. The family reached to seek blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja amid high security.

Check out Ambani family videos and photos:

Also Read: Nita Ambani bids adieu to Ganpati, accompanies Bappa on his 'visarjan' journey

The Ambani family participated in the Aarti of Raja of Lalbagh. Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Ambani, mother Kokilaben, son Anant Ambani and other family members were also present in the Aarti of Lalbaugcha Raja. During the visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, Nita Ambani was seen in a pink colour suit. Daughter Isha was looking very beautiful in a green printed suit. Radhika Merchant, to-be daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, was also seen in a traditional look.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia

Also Read: Mukesh and Nita Ambani celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with spirit of 'Make In India' to empower people

The Ambani family organised a grand welcome of Bappa into their home Antilia on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19. The grand event was attened by several popular film personalities, politicians and cricketers. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and Raj thackeray, among several others graced Antilia with much grandeur.

Read More Lifestyle News