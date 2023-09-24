WATCH: Mukesh Ambani visits Siddhivinayak temple with wife Nita Ambani and children

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO The Ambani family visited Siddhivinayak temple on Sunday

The celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing in Maharashtra, expecially Mumbai, and people are joyfully celebrating the festival and are immersed in the festive spirit. Many Bollywood celebrities, politicians and other popular personalities have been seen recently performing Ganpati puja in Mumbai. On Sunday, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visited Mumbai's popular Siddhivinayak temple along with his wife Nita Ambani, children Anant and Isha. The family offered prayers to the diety and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Moreover, Isha Ambani Piramal's kids were also present and both the children even received special blessings when priests placed them at the feet of Bappa.

Watch the video:

During their visit to the Siddhivinayak temple, Mukesh Ambani was seen wearing white kurta paired with a brown-coloured jacket. While Nita Ambani wore a light pink kurta, Isha Ambani Piramal was seen in blue kurta paired with a pink dupatta. On the other hand, Anant Ambani was seen in a navy blue coloured collared t-shirt.

On Saturday, the family visited Lalbaugcha Raja in the evening amid tight security. The family even performed Ganpati Aarti at the holy site.

Before this, the Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at the Mumbai residence Antilia on September 19. To celebrate the festival, several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shahid Kapoor, among others graced the festivities. Not only film personalities, many politicians including Raj Thackeray also attended the celebrations.

Two days later, Nita Ambani was seen accompanying Lord Ganesh for the visarjan.

The 10-day festival began this year on September 19. Lord Ganesha's visarjan will take place on September 28.

