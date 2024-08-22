Want to strengthen immune system? Get peaceful sleep at night by following these tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips for sound sleep to strengthen the immune system.

Good sleep is very important for overall health. A good night's sleep strengthens your immune system and improves your ability to think and act. However, many factors affect sleep. A comfortable bed and room temperature are essential for a good night's sleep. Similarly, if you eat 3 to 4 hours before sleeping, reduce the use of tea-coffee afternoon, then it also gives good sleep at night. Apart from this, you can also improve the quality of sleep by adopting these three scientific methods.

Essential tips to get peaceful sleep at night if you want to strengthen the immune system

Do not change the time of sleeping and waking up even on holidays. Our body works on the circadian rhythm, which is the 24-hour natural cycle. It is controlled by light and darkness. By sleeping and waking up at a fixed time every day, this internal clock remains regular. It makes it easier to sleep and wake up. Suggestions: Sleep at a fixed time even on weekends. The sleep-wake cycle of the body is strengthened.



Turn off the gadget 1 hour before sleeping Blue light emitted from devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers can interfere with the production of the hormone melatonin. This hormone regulates our sleep. Don't use electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime. If necessary, use a blue light filter.

4-7-8 Practice relaxation techniques before bedtime to signal to the body that it is time to rest. Breathing techniques such as deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, and 4-7-8 can reduce stress and calm the mind. Incorporate this breathing technique in your sleep routine, which helps in getting a deep sleep.

ALSO READ: Feeling lethargic in morning? 5 lifestyle tips to beat laziness and kickstart your day with energy