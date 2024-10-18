Want to reduce cholesterol level? Add THESE things to flour while making roti

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Things to add in roti to reduce cholesterol level.

Nowadays everyone is suffering from various kinds of diseases due to bad lifestyles. Obesity is the biggest problem among lifestyle diseases which invites other dangerous diseases. Apart from this, high cholesterol also causes diseases. You do not need to do much to reduce the increasing bad cholesterol in the body, just change the way of making the roti that you eat twice a day. Mix some things in the flour. This will make your roti healthy and also reduce weight. By eating this roti, bad cholesterol will also start reducing.

What are the things to be reduced in roti to reduce cholesterol?

Mix the real flax seeds- Flax seeds benefit the body. Flax seeds help in reducing high cholesterol. Grind the flax seeds and make a powder. When kneading the dough, add 2-4 spoons of flax seeds powder to it and knead the dough. High cholesterol can be reduced by eating rotis made from this flour. It is also healthy for the heart.

Add oats- Grind plain oats into a powder. Mix some oats in the flour and apply them to the dough. Eating chapattis made from this flour reduces obesity and helps reduce high cholesterol. Oats contain soluble fibre, which pulls out dirty cholesterol from the veins.

Psyllium husk- Eating fibre-rich food reduces bad cholesterol in the body. For this, mix psyllium husk in the flour. Eating this roti clears the stomach and also reduces obesity. The bad cholesterol deposited in the body also starts decreasing.

Add gram flour- Instead of eating wheat roti, a patient with high cholesterol should also include other grains rich in fibre. For this, add some gram flour to the wheat flour. Gram flour is easily available in the market. This will make your roti very healthy.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

ALSO READ: Eating THIS laddu with milk during winter will help you to stay away from body aches, know its recipe