Want to lose weight without hitting the gym? Follow THIS Vidya Balan-inspired diet

Follow Vidya Balan-inspired diet to lose weight without hitting the gym.

Vidya Balan once faced body shaming due to her increasing weight. However, Vidya Balan has controlled her weight to a great extent in the last few years. You may be surprised that the secret of the actress's weight loss is not working out. If you too, like most people, feel that weight cannot be lost without going to the gym, then you should clear this misconception of yours. You can still lose weight without hitting a gym.

Recently, in an interview with Galatta India, the actress revealed that she had been trying to lose weight all her life. When asked about her weight loss journey, the actress said that she tried everything to lose weight, but most of the time, she failed. Earlier this year, she met a nutritional group in Chennai, and they told her that it is not fat, it is inflammation. So, they put Vidya on an anti-inflammatory diet, and it worked wonderfully for her.

She said, "I have been a vegetarian all my life, (yet) I didn't know palak and doodhi (spinach and bottle gourd) didn't suit me. We think all vegetables are good for us, but that is not the case. You have to figure out what's good for you as just because it is good for someone else, it may not be good for you."

Reasons for weight gain

According to the nutritionist, Vidya Balan's weight was increasing not due to fat but due to inflammation. The nutritionist had forbidden Vidya Balan from working out. The actress says that she has not worked out for almost a year. Vidya stopped eating those things which were increasing inflammation in her body. By following the advice of the nutritionist, the actress lost her weight without working out.

Things to note

It is worth noting that there can be many reasons behind weight gain and each reason can have a different treatment. If you know the real reason for your increasing weight, then you will be able to reduce your weight easily. If you also want to make your weight loss journey easier, then you can consult a good nutritionist. Also, you need to add anti-inflammatory foods to your diet. If you don't feel like going to the gym or working out, it is completely fine but following a proper diet is extremely important.

