Want to lose weight before 2024 ends? Dietician shares 30-day meal plan

The dietician shares a 30-day meal plan to lose weight in no time.

There are only a few days left for the new year to arrive, but preparations have already begun. People are now going to prepare a to-do list for shopping, vacations and weight loss before the New Year celebrations. If you are also thinking of losing weight before the new year, then you can try the formula suggested by diet coach and weight loss expert Tulasi Nithin.

Tulasi Nithin has shared a 7-day diet plan on Instagram. The diet plan video also gives information about what to eat and what to drink throughout the day. The weight loss coach says that by following this special diet plan, one can lose 10 to 15 kg of weight in 30 days. Let's know about it.

Monday

Breakfast (10 am): 2 slices of brown bread and 2 boiled eggs

Lunch (1-2 pm): 1 chapati + green pea curry + salad + 1 bowl of curd

Evening snack (5 pm): Sweet corn chaat

Dinner (7-8 pm): 150 gms grilled chicken breast + 1 bowl of stir fry vegetables

Tuesday

Breakfast: 2 ragi dosa and 1/2 bowl of sambar

Lunch: Fish curry with 150 grams of brown rice + boiled vegetables + yoghurt

Evening snack: 2 dates + 5 almonds

Dinner: 1 chapati + 150 gms prawn curry + stir fry vegetables

Wednesday

Breakfast: 2 egg omelette with stir-fried vegetables

Lunch: 1 chapati + chickpea curry + salad + buttermilk

Evening snack: Roasted makhana

Dinner: Bowl of moong dal khichdi + big bowl of salad

Thursday

Breakfast: 1 bowl of overnight oats with chopped fruits

Lunch: 3/4 bowl rice + fish curry + seasonal thoran + salad

Evening snack: 100 grams of grilled paneer

Dinner: 1 egg omelet + boiled vegetables

Friday

Breakfast: 2 rice idlis + 1/2 bowl of sambhar

Lunch: 1 chapati + 150 gms chicken curry + 1/2 bowl salad

Evening snack: Peanut chaat

Dinner: 1 bowl of chicken soup and steamed broccoli

Saturday

Breakfast: 2 Besan Cheela with Green Chutney

Lunch: 150 grams of chicken curry + brown rice + spinach salad

Evening snack: Roasted chickpeas

Dinner: 1 chapati + any seasonal vegetable + 150 grams of grilled fish

Sunday

Breakfast: Chicken Veggie Sandwich

Lunch: 1/2 bowl chicken biryani + vegetable salad

Evening snack: 1 cup milk tea or coffee

Dinner: Grilled paneer/tofu with mixed vegetables

What to drink on an empty stomach in the morning for weight loss?

Weight loss experts say that along with food throughout the day, morning drinks are also necessary. To lose weight, you can adopt the options given below. Keep in mind that consume these drinks every morning on an empty stomach.

1 glass of lemon water with honey

1 glass of boiled cumin water

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar in 1 glass of warm water

Amla Juice

Losing weight is a difficult process. To lose weight, along with changing the diet, it is necessary to do exercise, yoga and gym workouts. Health experts believe that no person should put too much effort to lose weight within one month. It should be should be a slow process and one must consult with an expert before following any diet.

