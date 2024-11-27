Want to lose weight before 2024 ends? Dietician shares 30-day meal plan

There are only a few days left for the new year to arrive, but preparations have already begun. People are now going to prepare a to-do list for shopping, vacations and weight loss before the New Year celebrations. If you are also thinking of losing weight before the new year, then you can try the formula suggested by diet coach and weight loss expert Tulasi Nithin.
Tulasi Nithin has shared a 7-day diet plan on Instagram. The diet plan video also gives information about what to eat and what to drink throughout the day. The weight loss coach says that by following this special diet plan, one can lose 10 to 15 kg of weight in 30 days. Let's know about it.
Monday
- Breakfast (10 am): 2 slices of brown bread and 2 boiled eggs
- Lunch (1-2 pm): 1 chapati + green pea curry + salad + 1 bowl of curd
- Evening snack (5 pm): Sweet corn chaat
- Dinner (7-8 pm): 150 gms grilled chicken breast + 1 bowl of stir fry vegetables
Tuesday
- Breakfast: 2 ragi dosa and 1/2 bowl of sambar
- Lunch: Fish curry with 150 grams of brown rice + boiled vegetables + yoghurt
- Evening snack: 2 dates + 5 almonds
- Dinner: 1 chapati + 150 gms prawn curry + stir fry vegetables
Wednesday
- Breakfast: 2 egg omelette with stir-fried vegetables
- Lunch: 1 chapati + chickpea curry + salad + buttermilk
- Evening snack: Roasted makhana
- Dinner: Bowl of moong dal khichdi + big bowl of salad
Thursday
- Breakfast: 1 bowl of overnight oats with chopped fruits
- Lunch: 3/4 bowl rice + fish curry + seasonal thoran + salad
- Evening snack: 100 grams of grilled paneer
- Dinner: 1 egg omelet + boiled vegetables
Friday
- Breakfast: 2 rice idlis + 1/2 bowl of sambhar
- Lunch: 1 chapati + 150 gms chicken curry + 1/2 bowl salad
- Evening snack: Peanut chaat
- Dinner: 1 bowl of chicken soup and steamed broccoli
Saturday
- Breakfast: 2 Besan Cheela with Green Chutney
- Lunch: 150 grams of chicken curry + brown rice + spinach salad
- Evening snack: Roasted chickpeas
- Dinner: 1 chapati + any seasonal vegetable + 150 grams of grilled fish
Sunday
- Breakfast: Chicken Veggie Sandwich
- Lunch: 1/2 bowl chicken biryani + vegetable salad
- Evening snack: 1 cup milk tea or coffee
- Dinner: Grilled paneer/tofu with mixed vegetables
What to drink on an empty stomach in the morning for weight loss?
Weight loss experts say that along with food throughout the day, morning drinks are also necessary. To lose weight, you can adopt the options given below. Keep in mind that consume these drinks every morning on an empty stomach.
- 1 glass of lemon water with honey
- 1 glass of boiled cumin water
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar in 1 glass of warm water
- Amla Juice
Losing weight is a difficult process. To lose weight, along with changing the diet, it is necessary to do exercise, yoga and gym workouts. Health experts believe that no person should put too much effort to lose weight within one month. It should be should be a slow process and one must consult with an expert before following any diet.
