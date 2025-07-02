Want to know doctor's secret to healthy life? Follow these simple yet effective daily habits Get fit like a doctor! Try these simple yet effective daily habits that doctors swear by for a healthy life. Expert tips to boost your well-being!

New Delhi:

The work never slows. Between surgeries, patient consultations, emergencies, and paperwork, the hours often stretch far beyond the clock. In a profession like this, health has a habit of slipping down the list of priorities.

Dr Ashish Gautam, Senior Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Superb Speciality, says as a bariatric surgeon, there is constant conversation with patients about their weight, diet, exercise, and long-term health. Those conversations hold more meaning when applied personally. It cannot be one set of rules for patients and another for the person in the doctor’s coat.

It is easy to forget this in the middle of demanding schedules and medical responsibilities. But ignoring health catches up eventually. It shows up in fatigue that refuses to fade, on the weighing scale, or in the quiet realisation that the body feels heavier than it should.

The Body Demands Its Share

The workload is unforgiving. Emergency surgeries and unpredictable schedules often leave little room for structured routines. But the body does not adjust to convenience. It requires consistent care to cope with the physical demands of the profession.

Setting aside thirty to forty-five minutes each day for movement keeps the body capable of handling these demands. Whether it is a brisk walk, time at the gym, cycling or stretches, the goal is to keep the body active and resilient.

The difference shows over time. Fatigue reduces. Endurance improves. Standing through long procedures or managing a full clinic feels easier. The body becomes an ally instead of a source of strain.

Food Choices Reflect in Energy

Busy days often lead to skipped meals or quick snacks from hospital cafeterias and vending machines. Those choices eventually show their impact. Energy drops. Digestion suffers. Weight begins to climb.

Reducing carbohydrates, especially refined sugars and processed snacks, brings noticeable change. More vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats provide steady energy throughout long hours. It is not about complicated diets but small, consistent food habits that work even with an unpredictable schedule.

These are the same dietary corrections discussed with patients daily. Applying them personally is part of setting the right example.

Tracking Weight as a Routine

Weight gain does not appear overnight. It builds quietly under the excuse of long shifts and limited time for exercise. But it brings its risks, including fatigue, joint discomfort, and health complications.

Weighing in regularly keeps that in check. It creates awareness without adding pressure. Small increases are easier to manage when spotted early through minor adjustments to food and activity.

This is not about appearance. It reflects internal health and how well the body can cope with the demands placed upon it every day.

Sleep and Hydration Get Pushed Aside

The hours never follow a pattern. Sleep gets interrupted by emergency calls and unpredictable shifts. But the body cannot function without rest.

Small habits make a difference. Limiting screen time before bed, finding quiet moments between shifts, and allowing time for the body to recover help preserve focus and stamina.

Hydration is just as important. Between patient rounds and surgeries, water often gets forgotten. Keeping a water bottle nearby and making a conscious effort to drink enough prevents headaches, fatigue, and sluggishness.

Leading Through Personal Habits

Patients listen carefully. They also observe. When a doctor speaks about healthy living but visibly follows the same principles, the advice carries more weight.

A healthy appearance builds quiet confidence. It reflects discipline, consistency and balance. It shows that the same lifestyle corrections being discussed across the table are achievable, even in a demanding profession.

Colleagues also notice. Good habits influence those around just as much as they benefit the individual.

Health Supports the Work

The profession is demanding. It tests both the body and mind every day. Neglecting health only makes those demands harder to manage.

Simple habits keep the foundation strong. Daily exercise, mindful eating, weight checks, hydration, and whatever rest the day allows all contribute to better endurance and sharper focus.

The same principles shared with patients about long-term health are most effective when lived personally. Practising those habits builds resilience, preserves health, and allows the work to continue without the body paying the price.

