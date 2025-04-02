Want to keep your body cool during summer? Adopt these methods to beat the scorching heat If you want to keep your body cool during these summer days, then adopting these methods can be very beneficial for you. Let's know about them in detail.

The summer season has arrived, and with this, heat stroke and many other health-related problems have started to occur. During summer days, not only is the outside environment hot, but our bodies themselves become very hot from the inside. When our body becomes hot from the inside, then we are also at risk of many health related problems such as fatigue and heat stroke. To prevent this from happening to you, today we are going to tell you some such measures by adopting which you can keep your body cool from inside. So let's know about these methods.

Keep drinking water and juice

If you want to keep your body cool during these summer days, you should keep drinking water. During summer days, it becomes very important that you drink more water than usual. Not only this, you should also start consuming hydrating drinks containing electrolytes. Such beverages can keep your body cool from the inside.

Use cold water for bathing

If your body is getting too hot from the inside during summer, then you should use cold water for bathing. When you do this, your body temperature remains under control. If you are feeling too hot even after bathing, then you can use cooling packs on your wrists, neck, forehead and feet. When you do this, you get relief from the heat.

Eat hydrating fruits and vegetables

If you want to keep your body cool during the summer, then it becomes very important that you start adding hydrating fruits and vegetables to your diet. When you include cucumber, watermelon and citrus fruits in your diet, you get a lot of relief from the heat.

Wearing light and loose clothes can provide comfort

The type of clothes you wear during these summer days has a profound effect on your body temperature. You must choose light and loose clothes so that your body temperature does not increase, it remains cool throughout the day.

ALSO READ: Confused about how much water you should drink just after waking up in the morning? Doctor answers