Want to increase vitamin D intake during winter? Eat 2 eggs daily, know other benefits

Winter brings with it several health issues. As the temperature starts falling, blood circulation slows down, bones start aching, hair starts falling and many health problems start. In such a situation, just a small change in the diet can help you avoid many problems. This change is to eat 2 eggs every day in winter. Yes, eggs have special properties like high protein and omega-3. Apart from this, they contain some such mineral elements and vitamins which can protect you from many problems of winter. So, let's know when to eat eggs in winter.

Benefits of eating eggs

Increases Vitamin D Intake: Eggs are rich in Vitamin D which improves the functioning of your bones and brain cells. When you eat eggs, it gets stored in the body as good cholesterol and the body starts producing Vitamin D from it.

Helps in weight loss: Eggs speed up the movement of your stomach and its protein keeps the body full for a long time and reduces food intake. Apart from this, it balances the hormonal function and leads the body towards weight loss.

Beneficial for bones: Egg contains vitamin D and zinc which are osteogenic bioactive elements. It increases elements like lutein and zeaxanthin and keeps the bones healthy from within. In this way, it prevents bone problems like joint pain and arthritis in winter.

Beneficial in hair fall reduction: Eggs help prevent hair loss. The problem of hair loss increases in winter and in such a situation, the consumption of eggs helps reduce this problem. Eggs also contain biotin, a B vitamin that is essential for the health of hair, skin and nails.

