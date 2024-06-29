Want to improve digestive health? Have spoonful of honey with 10 kalonji seeds, know other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the benefits of having honey with 10 kalonji seeds.

Digestive health is an essential aspect of overall well-being. A healthy digestive system ensures that our bodies can absorb all the necessary nutrients from our food, keep our immune system strong, and prevent various digestive disorders. However, busy lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits have made digestive issues a common problem for many people.

Fortunately, there are natural remedies that can help improve digestive health, one of which is the combination of honey and kalonji seeds. This simple yet powerful remedy has been used for centuries in traditional medicine and has shown remarkable results in promoting a healthy digestive system. Let's take a closer look at the incredible health benefits of honey and kalonji seeds for digestive health.

Relieves Digestive Discomforts

Honey and kalonji seeds work together to provide relief from various digestive discomforts such as bloating, gas, and constipation. Kalonji seeds, also known as black cumin seeds, have been used in traditional medicine for their digestive properties. They contain essential oils that help stimulate digestion and relieve stomach pain. Additionally, honey has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe the stomach lining and reduce bloating.

Boosts Digestive Enzymes

Kalonji seeds contain an enzyme called amylase, which helps in the digestion of carbohydrates, while honey contains enzymes that aid in the digestion of proteins and fats. Together, they can improve the efficiency of the digestive system and promote better nutrient absorption.

Improves Gut Health

The prebiotic properties of honey also promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, further improving gut health. Consuming honey with kalonji seeds regularly can help prevent and manage digestive disorders.

Aids in Weight Management

Kalonji seeds contain a compound called thymoquinone, which has been shown to have anti-obesity effects by reducing body fat and suppressing appetite. Honey, on the other hand, can help regulate blood sugar levels, preventing cravings for sugary or unhealthy foods that can contribute to weight gain. By incorporating this natural remedy into your routine, you can improve your digestive health and maintain a healthy weight.

Prevents Acid Reflux

Honey has been used for centuries to soothe the lining of the oesophagus and reduce inflammation, while kalonji seeds contain compounds that can help neutralize stomach acid. Consuming this natural remedy regularly can help prevent acid reflux and promote a healthy digestive system.

How to use the remedy

To use this remedy, mix one tablespoon of honey with ten kalonji seeds and consume it before meals. You can also make tea by boiling a teaspoon of kalonji seeds in a cup of water and adding honey to it. This natural remedy can provide relief from digestive discomforts without any side effects.

However, if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medication, it's best to consult with your doctor before incorporating this remedy into your routine.

