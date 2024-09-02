Want to be successful in life? Follow THESE 5 mantras of Former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Follow these 5 mantras of APJ Abdul Kalam for success

APJ Abdul Kalam, renowned as the "People's President" of India, left a legacy of wisdom and inspiration through his life and work. His journey from a small town in Rameswaram to the highest office in the country is a testament to his dedication, vision, and values. Here are five powerful mantras from Kalam that can guide anyone striving for success:

Dream Big: Kalam firmly believed that dreaming big is the first step toward achieving success. He often emphasized the importance of setting high goals and having a vision. “Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.” According to him, having a grand vision for your life fuels the passion and determination needed to overcome obstacles. Work Hard with Determination: Success is not just about having a dream; it requires relentless effort and perseverance. Kalam’s life was marked by his unwavering commitment to his goals. “If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.” He advocated for dedication and hard work as essential components of achieving greatness. Embrace Failure as a Learning Experience: Kalam faced numerous challenges and failures throughout his career, but he viewed them as opportunities for growth. “Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success.” His approach was to learn from failures, use them as stepping stones, and keep moving forward with resilience. Value Integrity and Ethics: Integrity and ethics were cornerstones of Kalam’s philosophy. He believed that success achieved without ethical standards is hollow. “You have to dream before your dreams can come true.” For Kalam, maintaining honesty and integrity was crucial in not just achieving success, but also in earning respect and trust. Serve the Nation and Make a Difference: Kalam’s commitment to serving his country and making a positive impact was a significant part of his life. He often spoke about the importance of contributing to the greater good. “The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.” He believed that true success lies in using one’s skills and knowledge to benefit society.

By embracing these five mantras - dreaming big, working hard, learning from failure, upholding integrity, and serving the nation—you can follow in the footsteps of APJ Abdul Kalam and pave your path to success.

