Want to avoid foul smell from clothes during monsoon? Follow these amazing tips

Everyone wants their clothes to not smell bad during the rainy season and should dry properly. Especially, when it is raining continuously, the clothes do not dry at such times due to which the clothes start smelling bad. Due to the humidity in the weather, clothes feel slightly wet and if you keep such clothes in the cupboard, then those clothes start smelling. In such a situation, it is impossible to keep the clothes clean and fresh. So that you do not get troubled by this problem, we have brought some great tips for you. With the help of these tips, you can easily dry the clothes and save them from the bad smell.

These tips will help your clothes dry faster:

Put clothes outside immediately when the sun comes out: Clothes can get dry very quickly in the sun, so whenever you see the sun outside the house, dry the clothes immediately. Sunlight and air not only help in drying the clothes but also remove the odour from them.

Squeeze the clothes well: After washing the clothes, squeeze them well. Squeezing removes extra moisture from the clothes and they then dry quickly. If you have a dryer, then after squeezing the clothes, dry them in the dryer for 10-15 minutes. This will remove the extra moisture from the clothes and the clothes will dry quickly in the air.

Dry under a fan: Dry clothes in a place where there is good ventilation. Clothes will also dry quickly with a fan. If you are drying your clothes indoors, then dry them under a fan or dehumidifier. This will reduce the moisture in the air and the clothes will dry faster.

Remove the odour from clothes with these remedies:

Don't pile up wet clothes: Don't let your clothes stay wet for too long. Also, don't pile up wet clothes together, as this can cause them to grow mould and smell bad.

Let them dry thoroughly before storing: If there is even a little dampness or moisture in the clothes, do not store them. Keep the clothes in the cupboard only after they dry completely. Otherwise, the clothes will start smelling terrible.

White vinegar: Before soaking the clothes, add half a cup of white vinegar to the water. This will soften the clothes and remove the odour present in them.

Baking Soda: After washing clothes, soak them in baking soda solution for 1 hour. This will soften your clothes and they will not get moldy quickly.

