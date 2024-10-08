Walking THIS many steps throughout the day can help you stay away from diseases like obesity, bad cholesterol

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Walking can help you stay away from diseases

We often sleep at night thinking that we will go to the gym and exercise from tomorrow. But the next morning we forget what we have to do. Most people do not like to exercise. Many people take gym membership but due to laziness never go to the gym. In such a situation, due to lack of exercise, our body gradually becomes a home to many serious diseases. Let us tell you, our body will be healthy only when exercise is done daily along with a good diet.

Now you don't need to go to the gym for exercise. We can keep ourselves healthy even by just walking. This is not what we say, but experts say so. Just half an hour of walking every day can keep you away from many serious diseases. Let us tell you how many steps walking in a day is beneficial for your health.

Walk THIS many steps throughout the day

According to experts, one should walk at least 10 thousand steps every day. At least you should take more than 8 thousand steps. This means that if you walk for 30 to 40 minutes a day, you will remain healthy. Walking every day can make you feel lighter. If you start your day with a walk, you will remain energetic throughout the day.

To get started, follow these steps:

If you have a habit of taking the lift all the time, then stop this habit from today itself. Use the stairs instead of the lift. You must take a walk every half hour in the office. You must also go for a walk after lunch and dinner. It is possible that in the beginning you may feel lazy to walk or your feet may start hurting but gradually you will get used to it.

Health Benefits of Walking:

Walking is good for your heart health. People who walk regularly have less bad cholesterol, which reduces heart disease. Walking strengthens metabolism, which reduces obesity. Walking reduces stress, which improves sleep. Walking daily provides better oxygen to the body. Lungs are healthy due to good oxygen flow. Walking daily also improves the digestive system, which keeps your stomach clean.

