Walking during this golden time period is better than your morning walk, know reasons Walking for a while during this golden time period not only helps to keep the blood sugar levels under control but also gives many other benefits to the body.

One of the simplest methods to avoid a sedentary lifestyle and get active is to go for a walk. It keeps you moving and is sustainable due to its simplicity. People typically go for long walks before the break of morning in an attempt to meet their daily step count goals. Nevertheless, there is a walking session that is even more beneficial than walking every step at once.

On March 21, Dr. Riddhi Patel, a clinical nutritionist, posted on Instagram about a walking time that is more beneficial to your health than lengthier walks.

The nutritionist has explained that instead of going for a walk in the morning one should go for a walk for 10 minutes after your meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner).

She went on to explain that walking for 30 minutes throughout the day, right after meals, had twice the health advantages of a single, lengthy morning walk.

The benefits of walking after meals:

Dr Riddhi said, “ Not only does it help in digestion, but it also results in lower sugar spike, post-meals. So if you are diabetic, this is one rule you should swear by.”

Try walking after at least one meal to make this a regular part of your day. You can walk after every meal to divide up the 10,000 steps rather than doing them all at once. In this manner, you accomplish your daily step target and benefit from the health benefits of post-meal walks, like controlling blood sugar levels.

If you are trying to lose weight, then walking after eating can be very beneficial for you. It helps burn calories in the body and increases metabolism. Regularly walking after meals reduces extra fat from the body and keeps the weight under control.

ALSO READ: Chandra Namaskar benefits: 5 reasons why you should end your day with Moon Salutation