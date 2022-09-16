Vishwakarma Puja 2022: History, Significance, Mantra, Auspicious Timings and Puja Vidhi

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vishwakarma Puja 2022

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: The auspicious festival, also known as the Vishwakarma Jayanti or Bhadra Sankranti is being celebrated on September 17. The day marks the celebration of the birth of Lord Vishwakarma, the son of Lord Brahma and chief architect of the world. He was also considered to be the creator of many magnificent weapons for the gods and thus is also known as the divine carpenter. He is mentioned in the Rig Veda and is credited with Sthapatya Veda, the science of mechanics and architecture. Vishwakarma Puja is predominantly celebrated in Indian states such as Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar and Tripura.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: History and Significance

On Vishwakarma Puja, devotees across various states will organize puja in their respective offices, factories, and industrial areas to pay respect to the Lord. As a mark of reverence, Vishwakarma Puja is observed by engineers, architects, artisans, mechanics, smiths, welders, factory workers and others. They pray to Lord Vishwakarma for a better future and safe working conditions. They seek blessings from the lord to excel in their respective fields. Modern electronic servers are also worshipped for smooth functioning.

It is believed that during ancient time, all the constructions were done by Vishwakarma. Swarg Lok, Golden City of Lanka and Dwarka, everything was built by him. According to some tales, Lord Vishwakarma was born as a result of sea churn (Samudra Manthan) which was carried out by Gods and Devils together.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Date and Auspicious Timings

Vishwakarma Puja, this year falls during Kanya Sankranti on September 17, 2022. According to the Drik Panchang, the Muharat for the puja will begin at 07:36 AM. ALSO READ: Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Wishes, HD Images, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status

Vishwakarma Puja Vidhi

On the day of the Vishwakarma Puja, people get up early and talk a bath. They then take a wooden chowki and cover it with a clean yellow cloth. A statue or portrait of Lord Vishwakarma and Lord Ganesh is placed on it. You can also use a picture. After remembering Lord Vishnu in your mind, take some flowers in your right hand. Take some tilak and rice (Akshat) and recite the chanting. Sprinkle the Akshat all around the room and leave the flower in the water.

Tie a Raksha Sutra or the holy thread in your hand and remember Lord Vishwakarma. After the Puja, offer water, vermillion, Akshat, flower and sweets to the machinery. Carry out the Yajna to complete the Puja. Also, some people worship their machinery as a personification of Lord Vishwakarma.

