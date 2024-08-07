Vinesh Phogat lost 1.8 kg overnight, know how many kgs can be lost in a day

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vinesh Phogat lost 1.8 kg overnight.

With the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat in the Paris Olympics 2024, the dreams of 144 crore Indians were shattered on Wednesday. Vinesh worked hard all night to lose weight, but on Wednesday, before the final match, Vinesh Phogat's weight was 100 grams more than the 50 kg category. Due to this 100 grams increased weight, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics. Now the question arises that when Vinesh lost 1.8 kg overnight, then why could not this 100 grams of weight be reduced? How correct is the method adopted by Vinesh to lose weight and how many kg of weight can you lose in 1 day?

According to nutritionist, weight loss coach and keto dietician Swati Singh, if someone loses around 2 kg in 1 night, then it is not weight loss but water loss. This is temporary weight loss which can bounce back anytime. Because it is not practically possible to lose 2 kg of fat in 1 day.

How to lose 2 kg weight in 1 day

People who want to lose 2 kgs in 1 day, must eliminate salt from their diet. So whatever water retention is there in the body, due to sodium in salt, that water gets out of the system. That extra water is removed from the body. Apart from this, if you do not sleep, then many times due to lack of sleep, water retention starts happening in the body. However, losing weight quickly like this is not safe at all. Generally speaking, if your gut health is not clean, then your weight increases. If your gut is empty, then your weight can reduce a little immediately.

How many kilos can a person lose in 1 day?

If we talk about healthy weight loss, then through diet and exercise, you can lose up to 1 kg of weight in 1 day. For this, you will have to remove salt and sugar from the diet. You will have to include things like watery fruits, juice and lemon in your diet. You will have to reduce your calorie intake and burn as much as possible. In this way, you can lose up to 1 kg of weight in 1 day. However, water retention can increase the weight the next day.

