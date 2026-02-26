Vijay Deverakonda fitness transformation explained: Diet, workouts and training secrets

New Delhi:

As the discussions about Vijay Deverakonda’s personal life are again gaining momentum with the buzz about his wedding to Rashmika Mandanna, the fans have found themselves reminiscing about more than just the red carpet appearances and social media presence. The fans have also remembered the phase when Vijay Deverakonda underwent a dramatic physical transformation in the early years of his career.

It was a moment when celebrity workout regimes were not yet a common sight on the daily Instagram feed, and the seriousness of the actor’s dedication to developing a character-specific physique was quite evident. The transformation was not made with the intention of looking good or going viral; it was very much linked to performance and the emotional depth of the character he was about to portray. Years later, it remains one of the most discussed fitness journeys in contemporary Telugu cinema.

Discipline and detail behind the transformation

Inferences from celebrity fitness trainer Kuldeep Sethi give a better insight into what the process actually involves. While training, the fitness trainer remembered the keen focus of the actor, saying that “progress was made through consistency rather than shortcuts.”

Diet plans were adhered to strictly, training routines were modified based on recovery, and even smaller details such as hydration, posture, and rest phases were incorporated into the overall strategy. According to Sethi, the transformation reflected a willingness to trust professional guidance fully, something trainers often say makes the biggest difference during demanding fitness programmes.

Training that went beyond the gym floor

The preparation did not end once workouts were complete. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sethi also talked about post-training posing sessions, which are sometimes neglected when it comes to actor fitness. These posing sessions were all about learning how to understand angles of the body, muscle activation, and posture, which are essential skills to learn how to apply the results of months of physical training to the screen. Learning how to activate muscles in certain ways to achieve a certain screen presence is what ultimately helped the actor achieve the screen presence that the audience eventually came to associate with him.

Balancing recovery with performance pressure

As with most intensive transitions, this process came with its own set of challenges. According to reports, training went on even as minor injuries were being dealt with.

Strength training, corrective exercises, and well-structured nutrition were the pillars of this regimen. Rather than focusing on gaining mass quickly, the focus was still on building lean muscle mass and endurance – a plan that was designed to help the player maintain long shooting sessions without burning out.

Why the transformation still resonates

Years later, Vijay Deverakonda’s transformation continues to make an appearance in fitness talk and fan discussions alike. More often than not, they are the result of hard work and a willingness to put in the time before the cameras even roll.

