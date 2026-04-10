Chole rice, avocado toast, noodles: Trainer-backed vegetarian plan that gives 100g protein under 1600 calories

New Delhi:

Getting enough protein as a vegetarian can feel like a bit of a task. Not impossible. Just…takes more planning. Plant-based foods usually have less protein per gram compared to animal sources, so you end up needing a bit more thought in your meals.

That said, there are ways to make it work without overcomplicating things. Fitness trainer Divy Chheda recently shared a full-day vegetarian meal plan on April 7 that delivers around 100 grams of protein within 1,600 calories. And it is not bland. The focus is on keeping it balanced while still being enjoyable to eat.

Vegetarian meal plan for 100g protein under 1600 calories

Sharing the plan, Divy wrote, “Here’s how you can eat 100 grams of protein under 1600 calories as a vegetarian.”

The idea is simple. Combine everyday foods in a way that adds up. No extreme changes. Just smarter combinations.

What to eat for breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner

Breakfast starts light but effective. Avocado toast with onion and tomato, paired with milk. He suggests using high-protein milk and bread to increase intake. This meal includes 50 grams of avocado, 250 ml milk, and two slices of bread.

Lunch is more filling. Chole, rice, and yoghurt. The preparation uses 30 grams of chole and 30 grams of rice, along with one onion, one tomato, and one tablespoon of oil. This is paired with 250 grams of curd, which adds a good protein boost.

For snacks, it stays simple. One apple and a protein shake with one scoop of protein. Nothing complicated here. Just practical.

Dinner wraps up the day with something flavourful but still balanced. Coconut curry noodles. This includes 100 grams tofu, 80 ml coconut milk, one broccoli, onion, tomato, 30 grams whole wheat noodles, and one tablespoon of oil.

How much protein do you actually need daily

According to the Recommended Dietary Allowance, an average adult needs about 0.75 to 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.

That works out to roughly 45 grams per day for a 60 kg woman and about 55 grams for a 75 kg man.

For example, a 50-year-old woman weighing 63.5 kg who is sedentary would need around 53 grams of protein daily, as per Harvard Health.

The RDA is essentially the minimum requirement. It is meant to prevent deficiency, not necessarily the ideal amount for every individual or lifestyle.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Not getting enough protein on a vegetarian diet? Here’s a breakfast sandwich recipe that packs 20g protein