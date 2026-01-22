Planning to go vegan? Dietician lists 5 common mistakes beginners make Switching to a vegan diet can be beneficial, but doing it without proper planning can backfire. Dietician Aarti Nath explains five common mistakes people make when cutting out animal products, from missing key nutrients to under-eating, and how to avoid them for long-term health.

New Delhi:

Switching to a vegan diet can be a significant step forward towards your health and the environment. Many people make this shift hoping to feel better, eat cleaner and live more consciously.

However, Aarti Nath, Senior Dietician, Paras Health Udaipur, notes that the transition is not as straightforward as it appears, particularly when attempting to eliminate all intake of animal products from your diet. Most people who try to go vegan struggle early on because they overlook a few essential basics.

5 common mistakes first-time vegans make

1. Falling short on protein

It is a myth that plant-based diets lack protein, but the mistake is failing to proactively replace animal products with the right protein-based alternatives. Relying on pasta or side salads won’t fulfill you. To keep energy levels up and stay full, every meal should include solid sources of protein like lentils, beans, tofu, tempeh, oats, along with incorporating greens like broccoli and spinach.

2. Forgetting B12 and key nutrients

Vitamin B12 is essential for the nervous system, and it simply isn’t found in plants. Many beginners ignore this until they start feeling sluggish. It’s vital to use a B12 supplement or eat fortified foods daily. It is also important to keep an eye on iron, calcium, and omega-3s to keep the body running properly.

3. Eating too much “vegan junk food”

With so many new vegan burgers and snacks in stores, it’s easy to live off processed food. While these are convenient, they are often loaded with salt and sugar. Living on mock meats can lead to weight gain and digestive issues. The best approach is to stick to whole foods like grains and vegetables as the main staple.

4. Simply not eating enough

Plant-based foods contain fewer calories than meat and dairy products. For new vegans, they often eat the same portion sizes as they were eating before, which leads to low energy and a deficiency in calories. If one feels dizzy, then they must increase their portion sizes and incorporate healthy fats such as avocados, nuts, and seeds to stay energetic throughout the day.

5. Expecting results overnight

Many people expect to feel “perfect” in the first 48 hours and get frustrated when results aren’t achieved. The body takes time to adapt to changes in the dietary system, like increased fibre, and takes a few weeks to compensate for the increased nutrient consumption. The key is to be patient, as the health needs of the body are accomplished through long-term eating, not in a few hours.

A vegan diet works best when it is planned, not rushed. Small corrections early on can make the change last.

