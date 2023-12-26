Veer Bal Diwas 2023: Know the date, history and significance

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Veer Bal Diwas 2023

Veer Bal Diwas is a significant day celebrated in India to honour the brave sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's sons. On this day, we remember the bravery and unwavering commitment to their faith shown by Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government have designated December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas to honour the sacrifices of the four Sahibzadas. The initiative aims to educate citizens, especially children, about the remarkable courage of the Sahibzades through nationwide programs, digital exhibitions, and a film screening. In this article, we will delve into the history and significance of veer bal diwas, shedding light on the valiant acts that have left an indelible mark on Sikh history.

Veer Bal Diwas 2023: Date

Every year, December 26 is observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas' to mark the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons.

Veer Bal Diwas 2023: History

In 1704, during the siege of Anandpur by Mughal forces, Guru Gobind Singh's four sons, Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh, and Fateh Singh, part of the Khalsa warrior group, faced immense adversity. Despite an agreement, the Mughals attacked as Guru Gobind Singh left Anandpur Sahib, leading to the separation of his family. Guru Gobind Singh, with his eldest sons, faced an overwhelming Mughal force at Chamkaur Sahib, where Ajit Singh and Jujhar Singh displayed extraordinary bravery and sacrificed their lives. Meanwhile, younger sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, kidnapped by Nawab Wazir Khan, chose martyrdom over conversion, defying the Mughal governor's demand, and were tragically bricked alive for their unwavering Sikh faith. The saga of Veer Bal Diwas encapsulates the profound sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh's family in the face of religious persecution.

Veer Bal Diwas 2023: Significance

Veer Bal Diwas holds immense significance in Sikh history as it commemorates the supreme sacrifice made by Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. Their unwavering commitment to their faith and refusal to compromise their beliefs, even in the face of death, serves as an inspiration to generations.

This day is a reminder of the courage, bravery, and sacrifice shown by the young Sahibzadas, who fearlessly stood up against religious persecution. Veer Bal Diwas is a time for Sikhs and people around the world to pay homage to these young heroes and reflect on the values of courage, righteousness, and unwavering faith.

