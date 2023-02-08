Valentine's Week: How to get out of the friendzone?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV This Valentine's, move out of the dreaded 'friendzone'

Valentine's Week is dedicated to romance between partners. It is the time when love is in the air and everyone will be going out of their way to make their special someone feel valued and loved. However, some of us may be the unwanted victims of the dreaded 'friendzone'. It is a situation in which one person in a mutual friendship wishes to enter into a romantic or sexual relationship, while the other does not. This can be a tricky place to be in as neither would you want to hurt your friendship by expressing your true feelings let alone face the embarrassment of getting rejected or even worse, suppressing your true feelings forever. Know the signs of being in the friendzone and how to get out of it.

Signs you are being friendzoned

There are several signs that you are never going to be more than just friends. Friendship is an easy and sure-shot way to begin a relationship with a romantic interest but this is where the problem can begin. Here are some signs of being in the friendzone.

-- You have been friends for a long time without anyone expressing attraction for the other person.

-- For a woman, know that you are being friendzoned if he calls you over for a night out with his pals. It is because he considers you one of the 'bros'.

-- If they are trying to set you up with one of their friends, know that you are in the friendzone.

-- If they are asking you for tips and tricks to impress someone of the opposite gender, it is possibly because they don't like you romantically.

-- If you are their constant shoulder to lean on when something goes wrong, then, you are in the friendzone.

Tips to get out of the friendzone

Friendzone is the worst place to be in but you can get out of it too. Know that friendzone can happen early on in the relationship and it is during the initial phases only that you can avoid getting into the trap.

-- Establish boundaries in a relationship from the start. It is easy to hang around with a crush in the 'friends' space. You may see this as something that will give you more time to hang out with them and be around them, but it will get you into the friendzone quickly.

-- Don't be available for them all the time. Know when and where you can come in and when to stay out of their lives.

-- Try to sell yourself as a catch. Some of us put the people we like on a pedestal. This in turn lowers your value in their eyes and you can land in the friendzone before you even know it.

-- Start introducing physical contact, but respectfully. This will create sexual tension and give them the idea that you are keen on being more than 'just friends'.

-- Become the person that they regret not having in their lives. Level up and see the change happening.

