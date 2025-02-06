Valentine’s Day 2025: Chocolates to grand feasts; popular traditions from across the world that celebrate love

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Traditions from across the world for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Rose Day, which is the first day of Valentine's Week, will be celebrated tomorrow. From Rose Day to Promise Day, Propose Day and more, there is a week-long celebration of love. Every individual has their own way of showing love and affection to their loved ones.

Likewise, there are different traditions that are followed on Valentine’s to celebrate the special day with loved ones. Here, take a look at some of the popular traditions of Valentine’s Day from across the world.

Japan

On Valentine’s Day, women in Japan get chocolates and jewellery for men, however, it doesn’t end here. A month later on March 14, White Day, is celebrated wherein men are expected to gift women in return.

Egypt

Usually, people give each other chocolates on February 14, but this does not happen in Egypt. On this special occasion, people express their feelings by giving cookies. Instead of giving chocolates to each other, couples gift each other a traditional Egyptian cookie called 'Kahk'. This cookie has a filling of dry fruits and dates. It is believed that giving this dessert reflects your warm and true feelings.

France

Valentine’s Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in France. A traditional grand feast is organised on this day. The traditional dish Coq au Vin is also prepared. This delicious stew is made with chicken, wine, mushrooms and onions.

United States

In USA, people celebrate Valentine’s Day by giving candy hearts. These small, heart-shaped candies come in many colours and have short, cute messages written on them. Candy hearts were first created in the 1860s and quickly became a cultural icon, symbolising affection and love.

Germany

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, people exchange pig-themed gifts with one another. These stand as a symbol of love and lust. Along with this, people also gift chocolates, flowers, cookies and more.

ALSO READ: Valentine Week 2025: Rose Day to Promise Day; here's the calendar for celebrating 7 days of love