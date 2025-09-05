Gynaecologist busts 10 common hygiene myths women still believe in 2025 Many women unknowingly follow vaginal hygiene myths that can harm health. Here’s what doctors want you to know for safe, simple intimate care.

Several women suffer from undiagnosed conditions like vulvodynia, vaginal atrophy, or recurrent UTIs, often misinterpreting them and self-treating with over-the-counter medications that can make the issue even worse.

According to Dr Sucheta Parte, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar, Pune, there are many hygiene-related myths that women have that make these conditions even worse. Today, we will look into lesser-known myths that need busting.

Debunking common myths related to hygiene

Myth 1: Using antibacterial soap down there is a better option when compared to regular soap.

Fact: Despite its appeal, there are no studies or evidence available to prove the fact that antibacterial soap outperforms plain soap. It is better to use products that are recommended by the doctor. Don’t use any soap down there in the intimate area. Women, be cautious when it comes to maintaining basic hygiene.

Myth 2: Douching is necessary when it comes to keeping the vagina clean.

Fact: Douching means washing or cleaning the inside of the vagina using water or a mixture of fluids. The douches tend to contain a mixture of water and vinegar, baking soda, or iodine, which can bring along a plethora of issues. They can cause unpleasant odours down there or even bacterial vaginosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, vaginal irritation, and dryness. Women should stay vigilant when it comes to their reproductive health and just wash their vagina with warm water.

Remember, your vagina is a self-cleaning organ, so be extremely careful. Don’t use any products down there without the doctor’s knowledge.

Myth 3: You must clean inside the vagina daily

Fact: The vagina is self-cleaning. Cleaning internally can upset the natural pH, leading to infections. Gently wash only the outer vulval area with warm water.

Myth 4: Wearing tight jeans or underwear doesn’t affect health.

Fact: Tight, non-breathable clothing traps moisture and heat, increasing the risk of yeast infections and skin irritation. Opt for cotton underwear and loose-fitting clothes when possible.

Myth 5: Not having sex eliminates the risk of UTIs.

Fact: While sex is a common trigger for UTIs, it’s not the only cause. Dehydration, improper wiping, and even holding in urine can increase UTI risk in sexually inactive women, too.

Myth 6: Washing immediately after sex prevents infections.

Fact: While post-intercourse hygiene is important, avoid scrubbing or using strong soaps. Simply urinating and rinsing gently with water is enough. Harsh cleansing can do more harm than good.

Myth 7: Vaginal discharge is always abnormal.

Fact: Clear, white, or slightly yellowish discharge without foul smell or discomfort is normal and part of a healthy reproductive system. Discharge only becomes a concern if it's itchy, foul-smelling, or greenish.

Myth 8: Using deodorants and antiperspirants can raise the risk of breast cancer.

Fact: So, chemicals found in these products, such as aluminium and parabens, are absorbed by the skin. However, there are no studies that help to understand the link between these products and breast cancer.

Myth 9: There is NO HARM in using a single pad throughout the day during menses.

Fact: This statement is completely false! It is necessary to maintain good personal hygiene and change the pad at least 4-5 times a day. Using a single pad throughout the day can cause irritation, a foul smell down there, and raise the chance of staining.

Myth 10: Shaving leads to thicker hair growth.

Fact: Shaving doesn’t alter hair thickness or growth rate. It is a common myth believed by all. Shave only after speaking to the expert. Try to learn the proper shaving technique, and you will surely be able to notice the difference.

You should consult a gynaecologist if you experience burning, itching, or pain in the vulva or vaginal area; pain during intercourse or urination; dryness or irritation after menopause; frequent urinary tract infections; or persistent discomfort that doesn’t improve despite maintaining hygiene. These could be signs of underlying conditions that require medical attention and should not be ignored.

