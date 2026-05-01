Think sunglasses are just fashion? Here’s what they’re really doing

New Delhi:

Sunglasses were always seen as an accessory that could be used to add that final element to a look on a sunny day. But the main purpose of wearing sunglasses does not lie in their aesthetic appeal but in their protective effect against damaging UV rays.

As Dr Vasant Sapovadia explains, “UV damage to the eyes builds up over time and is often irreversible, which is why sunglasses should be considered protective medical eyewear rather than a style choice.”

In a country like India, where sunlight exposure is part of daily life, this shift in perception is essential. Eye protection is not occasional; it is a habit that needs to be built into everyday routines.

Why UV damage to the eyes often goes unnoticed

Unlike sunburn, eye damage from UV rays is not painful. It doesn’t give you an instant reaction about what's happening.

Common activities like going through the daily grind outside, walking around, or even working in natural light can expose you to UV radiation. Since it takes place gradually, you probably wouldn't know about it until vision problems start arising.

How UV rays affect your eyes over time

With constant exposure to UV rays, there are changes that occur in both the outside and inner structures of your eyes. Early symptoms include watery eyes, being sensitive to bright lights, dry eyes, or simply discomfort when stepping out.

In some cases, long-term exposure might lead to the development of other conditions like cataracts, photokeratitis, and impaired vision. UV exposure is possible even on cloudy days.

Sunglasses are protection, not just an accessory

It is easy to think of sunglasses as optional. In reality, they function as protective eyewear, similar to how sunscreen protects the skin. Without proper protection, the eyes absorb UV radiation throughout the day. Putting on shades regularly will decrease this risk and prevent potential harm to sensitive eye components.

The critical factor here is consistency. An occasional use cannot produce significant effects, whereas regular wearing can.

False assumption number one: Dark lenses offer better protection

A widely held belief is that sunglasses with darker lenses offer better protection from UV light. Unfortunately, there is no truth in it at all.

Dark lenses without proper UV filters can actually be harmful. They cause the pupils to dilate, allowing more UV rays to enter the eyes. This makes proper labelling far more important than appearance.

How to choose the right sunglasses

Not all sunglasses are created equal. What should be checked in the first place is whether the glasses are labelled 100 per cent UV protected or UV400 to ensure maximum coverage against both UVA and UVB.

Frames that are larger and have wraparound designs provide better protection as they limit any side exposure. Polarised glasses can limit glare, particularly while driving and in reflective environments, but they do not substitute UV protection.

Additionally, sunglasses that fit and feel good are key because then they will be used consistently.

Easy practices to protect your eyes

Eye protection against harmful UV radiation does not need drastic measures. Little practices could work wonders.

Putting on sunglasses every time you venture out into the open is the best way to go about it. You can even use a hat along with the sunglasses for extra safety. You should try to avoid being exposed to the sun at its hottest times and maintain proper eye hygiene.

People do not think much about eye care until there is something wrong with their eyes. In the case of UV rays, it is easier to prevent than treat the effects. Sunglasses do not just complete your outfit; they are an important part of daily life. When you consider them as protective equipment rather than fashion accessories, it will have a positive impact on your eye care routine.

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