Tunisian beauty influencer dies at 36 after suffering suspected heart attack in Malta

A 36-year-old well-known beauty influencer from Tunisia, Farah El Kadhi passed away following what seemed to be a suspected heart attack while on a yacht in Malta according to a New York Post report.

The Times of Malta says that the 36-year-old who gathered more than a million Instagram followers, passed away on Monday in the Mater Dei Hospital at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Kadhi's passing was verified by fellow influencer and close friend Soulayma Hneynia, who wrote in an Instagram post that her friend passed away "peacefully in her sleep."

The local site reports that a magistrate's investigation has been initiated to determine the precise cause of death for the social media celebrity, who upon admission to the hospital seemed to be free of obvious injuries.

While on vacation in Malta, Kadhi used her Instagram account to promote various businesses and goods.

Her most recent social media posts showed her in St. Julians, on the northeastern coast of Malta, and a yacht berthed at the Vittoriosa marina.

What is a heart attack and what are the causes?

A heart attack, also known as myocardial infarction, is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the flow of oxygen-rich blood to a section of the heart muscle is suddenly blocked. This blockage is typically caused by a buildup of plaque in the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart. When the blood flow is cut off, the heart muscle cells begin to die, leading to a heart attack.

Symptoms of heart attack

The most common symptoms of a heart attack include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, and lightheadedness. However, not all heart attacks present with these symptoms and some may experience atypical symptoms such as jaw pain, back pain, or arm pain. It is important to seek immediate medical attention if you experience any of these symptoms as prompt treatment can greatly improve the chances of survival. Other risk factors for a heart attack include age, family history, smoking, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Making healthy lifestyle choices and managing underlying conditions can help prevent heart attacks from occurring.

