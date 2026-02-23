Trying to lose weight? Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness coach says skip this popular snack

New Delhi:

When it comes to losing weight and improving fitness, what you eat can matter just as much as how you exercise. According to celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who trains actor Tamannaah Bhatia, one of the biggest obstacles to fat loss is a food many people consume regularly without thinking twice: French fries.

Why are French fries particularly harmful during weight loss

Siddhartha highlights that French fries are far from harmless snacks. While potatoes themselves aren’t the problem, the frying process transforms them into something far more damaging. Potatoes tend to absorb large amounts of oil when deep-fried, turning them into calorie-dense foods with very little nutritional benefit.

This means even a small portion can deliver a significant number of calories, which can slow down weight loss efforts or even reverse progress if eaten frequently.

The addictive nature of fries

Not only do you have to think about how many calories there are in what you're eating, but also the fact that you cannot stop eating whatever it is you are eating. Siddhartha states, "French fries are made to taste fantastic and stimulate your cravings due to the mixed fat, salt and carbohydrate content; thus making you feel too full." As if that wasn't enough, this combination of fat, salt and carbohydrate will often override your body's natural signals to indicate when you feel full, thus causing you to overeat.ad

This is why people often reach for “just a few” fries but end up finishing the entire serving without realising it.

How fries affect blood sugar and hunger

A significant problem with eating fries is that they cause spikes in blood sugar. This is because of the carbs in fries; when someone eats them, blood sugars rise sharply, and then the body produces the hormone insulin, which helps bring those blood sugars down to normal. However, when the insulin brings down the blood sugar too low too quickly, this sudden drop in blood sugar can cause someone to feel hungry again shortly after eating, even though they just ate a lot of food.

This cycle of spikes and crashes can increase cravings and make it harder to maintain a calorie deficit, which is essential for weight loss.

His advice for people serious about fitness

While some fitness experts allow occasional indulgences, Siddhartha takes a stricter approach, especially for those struggling with stubborn weight or slow progress. He suggests eliminating French fries from your routine if your goal is fat loss and metabolic health improvement.

His message is simple: removing highly processed, oil-laden foods like fries can make a significant difference in your fitness journey and help you see better results from your workouts.

