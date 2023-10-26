5 Best Hill Stations Near Shirdi to Create Unforgettable Memories

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 best hill stations near Shirdi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inauagurated and laid the foundation stone of several developmental projects in Shirdi on Thursday, let's take a look at 5 hill stations near the holy place that not only offer respite from the heat but also provide a serene environment for relaxation and rejuvenation. Each of them has a unique charm, making them ideal destinations for a quick getaway from Shirdi's spiritual atmosphere. So, if you're looking to experience heaven on earth, head to these picturesque hill stations near Shirdi and create unforgettable memories.

5 Hill Stations Near Shirdi

​Bhandardara: Popularly known as nature lover's paradise, Bhandardara is a two-hour drive from Shirdi. This hill station boasts the serene Arthur Lake, the mesmerizing Randha Falls, and the ancient Ratangad Fort for trekkers. The starlit sky at night is a breathtaking spectacle that's not to be missed. Saputara: Nestled in the Western Ghats, Saputara is a five-hour drive from Shirdi. Known as the 'Abode of Serpents,' this hill station is enveloped in lush greenery, with the Saputara Lake, Artist Village, and the picturesque Sunrise Point as top attractions. You can also experience the vibrant culture of the local Dang tribe. Malshej Ghat:A bit further at around a four-hour drive, Malshej Ghat offers a delightful blend of mountains, waterfalls, and caves. The place comes alive during the monsoon season when numerous waterfalls cascade down the cliffs. Trekking enthusiasts can explore the historic Harishchandragad Fort nearby. Toranmal: Toranmal: Toranmal, located about a 5-hour drive from Shirdi, is like a hidden treasure nestled in the Satpura Range. The combination of natural beauty and soothing ambience makes Toranmal an ideal escape for anyone looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Amboli: A little over five hours from Shirdi, Amboli is a hidden paradise in the Sahyadri Hills. The Amboli Waterfalls, Mahadev Gad Fort, and the Amboli Ghat viewpoint offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscapes. The monsoon season transforms Amboli into a lush green wonderland.

