Explore the Full List of Countries that offer visa-Free Entry to Indian Citizens

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Visa-free access to Indian passport holders

Visa Free Countries: When you start thinking about travelling abroad, the first thing that usually crosses your mind is getting a visa. However, to boost its tourism industry, Sri Lanka has introduced a special program that provides free visas to Indian tourists until March 31, 2024. Apart from India, Sri Lanka's visa-free travel programme applies to visitors from six other countries, including Russia, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan. The development creates exciting opportunities for easy travel between neighbouring countries. While this is a significant update, it's also interesting to explore the broader picture of visa-free travel options available to Indian citizens worldwide.

Altogether, Indian passport holders have the privilege of travelling to 57 countries without a visa. so If you're planning your next international vacation, we have compiled a list of the top 10 most exotic visa-free destinations available to Indian with a valid passport.

List of Visa Free Countries for Indian Passport in 2023

Maldives: Indian citizens have the advantage of visa-free travel to the Maldives if their stay does not exceed 3 months (90 days). This beautiful island nation welcomes Indian passport holders without the need for a visa, making it a popular and convenient destination for Indian tourists looking for a tropical getaway.

Indian citizens have the advantage of visa-free travel to the Maldives if their stay does not exceed 3 months (90 days). This beautiful island nation welcomes Indian passport holders without the need for a visa, making it a popular and convenient destination for Indian tourists looking for a tropical getaway. Mauritius: Indian passport holders are permitted to stay in Mauritius for a duration of 90 days without the requirement of a visa.

Indian passport holders are permitted to stay in Mauritius for a duration of 90 days without the requirement of a visa. Barbados: Indian passport holders can enjoy visa-free travel to Barbados. This means that they can visit Barbados for tourism and certain other purposes without the need for a visa for a specific duration.

Indian passport holders can enjoy visa-free travel to Barbados. This means that they can visit Barbados for tourism and certain other purposes without the need for a visa for a specific duration. Dominica: Indian citizens have the privilege of visa-free travel to Dominica. The stunning Caribbean island offers a wealth of natural beauty, from lush rainforests to pristine beaches and vibrant marine life, making it an attractive destination for Indian travellers looking for a tropical paradise.

Indian citizens have the privilege of visa-free travel to Dominica. The stunning Caribbean island offers a wealth of natural beauty, from lush rainforests to pristine beaches and vibrant marine life, making it an attractive destination for Indian travellers looking for a tropical paradise. Bhutan: Indians can enjoy visa-free travel to the neighbouring kingdom of Bhutan. The relaxed entry requirements foster a deep cultural and spiritual connection between the two nations, making Bhutan an accessible and appealing destination for Indian tourists seeking a unique and enriching experience in the Himalayas.

Indians can enjoy visa-free travel to the neighbouring kingdom of Bhutan. The relaxed entry requirements foster a deep cultural and spiritual connection between the two nations, making Bhutan an accessible and appealing destination for Indian tourists seeking a unique and enriching experience in the Himalayas. Hongkong: Indian passport holders can visit Hong Kong for tourism or business purposes without the need for a visa, provided the duration of stay does not exceed 14 days. This visa-free access to Hong Kong offers Indian travellers the opportunity to explore the vibrant culture, bustling cityscape, and culinary delights of this global metropolis conveniently and for a short stay.

Indian passport holders can visit Hong Kong for tourism or business purposes without the need for a visa, provided the duration of stay does not exceed 14 days. This visa-free access to Hong Kong offers Indian travellers the opportunity to explore the vibrant culture, bustling cityscape, and culinary delights of this global metropolis conveniently and for a short stay. Cook Islands: Indian travellers can delight in visa-free travel to the Cook Islands, a picturesque South Pacific destination. This welcoming policy allows Indian travellers to experience stunning tropical landscapes, clear turquoise waters, and unique Polynesian culture without the need for a visa. The Cook Islands offer a serene escape and a chance to immerse in the natural beauty of the South Pacific, making it an attractive choice for Indian tourists seeking a tropical paradise.

Indian travellers can delight in visa-free travel to the Cook Islands, a picturesque South Pacific destination. This welcoming policy allows Indian travellers to experience stunning tropical landscapes, clear turquoise waters, and unique Polynesian culture without the need for a visa. The Cook Islands offer a serene escape and a chance to immerse in the natural beauty of the South Pacific, making it an attractive choice for Indian tourists seeking a tropical paradise. Seychelles: Indian citizens planning a trip to Seychelles have the benefit of not needing a visa for entry. However, it's important to note that as a tourist, you will still need to obtain a permit from Seychelles' immigration department once you arrive on the island nation

Indian citizens planning a trip to Seychelles have the benefit of not needing a visa for entry. However, it's important to note that as a tourist, you will still need to obtain a permit from Seychelles' immigration department once you arrive on the island nation Nepal: Indian passport holders have the advantage of not needing a visa to enter Nepal. However, for citizens of other countries, the Nepal visa remains valid for a period of six months from the date of issue. This means that travellers from different nationalities can use their Nepal visa for up to six months after it's been issued.

Indian passport holders have the advantage of not needing a visa to enter Nepal. However, for citizens of other countries, the Nepal visa remains valid for a period of six months from the date of issue. This means that travellers from different nationalities can use their Nepal visa for up to six months after it's been issued. Haiti: If Indians are planning a short visit to Haiti, they don't have to go through the visa application process. They're allowed to stay in Haiti for up to 90 days without needing a visa.

Read More Lifestyle News