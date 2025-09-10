Toxic ingredients in nail polish: What you should know before your next manicure Your favourite nail polish may hide toxic chemicals linked to health risks. Here’s what you should know before your next manicure, plus safer care tips.

New Delhi:

For many women, nail paint is a fashion statement rather than only a cosmetic item. Vibrant, shiny nails convey confidence and beauty right away. However, have you ever pondered what would happen if you didn't give your nails a break between coats of manicure polish? Daily usage of nail polish can seriously harm your nails and their general health, even though it may look nice.

Nail polish contains chemicals that can weaken, dull or even infect your nails over time. Recently, Europe has banned a key ingredient known as trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO), commonly found in gel nail polish brands. The chemical is toxic, and it is linked to fertility issues and reproductive health problems. Brands of nail paint that include TPO will no longer be available for purchase or importation into Europe as a result of the prohibition, which went into force on September 1, 2025.

TPO is linked to skin allergies and sensitivities and is categorised as carcinogenic, mutagenic, or harmful to reproduction. All TPO-containing products are no longer allowed to be sold or marketed by the EU, and nail salons must get rid of their current inventory and replace it with TPO-free substitutes. Now, let's understand the other toxic ingredients hiding in your nail polish.

Several commercial nail polishes contain toxic chemicals such as:

Formaldehyde – It causes skin irritation and allergies.

Toluene – It can cause dizziness and headaches.

Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) – It is harmful to reproductive health.

Exposure to these substances daily is bad for your health as well as your nails. Long-term effects on your respiratory system may also result from breathing in these fumes while applying nail paint.

Tips to protect your nails

Take a break from polishing your nails by not wearing them every day. Take a few days each month to avoid wearing nail paint.

Select nail polish without chemicals: Pick products marked "3-free" or "5-free" (free of harmful ingredients).

Keep cuticles and nails hydrated by applying cuticle lotion, coconut oil, or almond oil.

Use removers without acetone; they are kinder and don't cause dryness.

Apply a base coat: To minimise stains, always apply a protective base coat before applying nail polish.

Keep your nails clean, dry, and clipped to prevent infection.

ALSO READ: Coconut oil to apple cider vinegar: Try these easily available home ingredients to soothe razor burns