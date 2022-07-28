Thursday, July 28, 2022
     
  4. Thursday Thoughts: Motivational quotes to help you work on your goals

Thursday Thoughts: If you want to achieve your goals, then the only thing which will help you in the process is your hard work and dedication towards it. Here are some motivational quotes which will help you reach closer to your goal. Have a look!

Thursday Thoughts: Everyone has dreams and goals to work upon. One works very hard to achieve them selflessly. In the process, sometimes it also gets difficult as it is not an easy thing to achieve something you dream of overnight. The only path to your success in life is via dedication and hard work which definitely brings positive results. On that note, here is a list of motivational quotes that will instantly boost your mood and help you grow in life. 

Motivational Quotes:

  1. “I believe that when you bring forth the best there is within you, you lift yourself to greater and greater heights.” – Les Brown
  2. “You are here to bring hope and enrichment for others so that they too are inspired to greater heights with your vision of a better world.” – Ernie J Zelinski
  3. “Life is like a moving river, and you can be at the mercy of the river if you don't take action to steer yourself in a predetermined direction.” – Mahesh Jethmalani
  4. “The secret of motivated people is their ability to do something about it and make things happen.” – Bassel Hamdan
  5. “Motivation is the energy to act.” – Susan Fowler
  6. “Life is a roller coaster. Sometimes you hit the lows and sometimes you hit the highs.” – Calvin K. Lee
  7. “Criticism of you isn't the truth - it's just someone's opinion.” — Cindy Francis
  8. “There are people in one's life who act as our guides and impact the fortunes of our lives.” – David Rosell
  9. “In taking responsibility for ourselves, we accept that our lives are in our own hands. Only then can we make the changes that will change our lives.’ – Nicky Kassapian
  10. "Be conscious of your attitude. Work extra hard at keeping your attitude positive in all kinds of weather, through all the challenges of life." – Catherine Pulsifer

