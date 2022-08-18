Three-day satvik food festival organised at Delhi's Connaught Place from August 19

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NDTAOFFICIAL Satvik food festival's arrangements are on

Satvik Food Festival: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has organised a three-day Satvik food festival at Delhi's Connaught Place. It will be held from August 19 to 21 at A-Block Parking. The food, organised under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign, will be cooked and served in eco-friendly utensils. However, New Delhi Traders' Association has opposed the event as the parking area will remain closed for a week, which will hit the local businesses hard.

According to a report in ToI, "at the three-day festival, food will be cooked and served in eco-friendly/pottery based utensils. This food festival is being organised under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign and aimed at sensitising the public to use eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics."

On the other hand, the New Delhi Traders' Association has opposed the event, stating that the 'parking area will remain closed for a week, which will not only lead to inconvenience to both traders and visitors but also hit the local businesses hard'.

"The LG sir, a request to you to please advise the council and members not to arrange the festivals at the cost of traders of CP. How can they shut down our parking for 7 working days as it kills business and CP is not a public park?" the association tweeted on Wednesday. ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2022: List of 56 bhog items that devotees offer Lord Krishna

Felixads "The event is being organised without our consent, any discussion and may lead to an unhygienic situation later. Also, it is unfair to close the parking all of a sudden," said Vikram Badhwar, general secretary, NDTA.

Further, they said, "We request @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShahOffice @LtGovDelhi @CMODelhi @ArvindKejriwal @manishsisodia90 not to ruin @CP_Heartofdelhi by arranging public events in parkings & central park,its business complex not public park,pls let us work and earn our bread,do this at Indiagate."

