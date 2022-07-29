Thor Love and Thunder merchs by Macmerise: Buy it or miss it?

Follow us on Image Source : MACMERISE Thor Love and Thunder merchs by Macmerise

Fans showered love in abundance on the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie Thor: Love and Thunder. From posters to merchandise, fans went crazy about everything related to the superhero film as it was released earlier this month on July 7. To add to the crazy fest, Macmerise released its latest collection of Thor: Love and Thunder merchandise that included an amazing range of products like Bluetooth headphones, T-shirts, Phone cases and more.

Marvel movie Thor: Love & Thunder Merchandise range review-

Bluetooth headphones

Decibel Wireless On-Ear Headphones by Macmerise is one of the attractive products in the market. Other than coming in different colours, prints and styles related to the Thor theme, the headphones are very lightweight and have feature-like self-adjustable ear-cups. It has a headband perfect for optimal comfort for longer usage. At Rs 1699, it can definitely be a good choice to buy. Additionally, it has a powerful battery which provides up to 10 hours of listening experience on a full charge.

Image Source : MACMERISEMacmerise Bluetooth Headphones

T-shirts

Well, die-hard fans never fail to miss the chance to grab anything that shows their love for their favourite stars or characters and T-shirts are the easiest way to do that. Macmerise T-shirts have cool prints in the Thor: Love & Thunder collection. It can definitely be your shopping stop when looking for character merchandise. However, in the range of Rs 599, the quality isn't what the money is for.

Image Source : MACMERISEMacmerise Tshirts

Glass Phone cases

From Thor's hammer striking lightning to Chris Hemsworth's dashing character image, there are many cool glass phone cases by Macmerise available. In the range of Rs. 699, it is a prime example of how to carry the proof of your superhero solidarity everywhere you go. These cases have a perfect blend of soft-shell sides, which enhances better grip while holding the phone, and a hard-shell PC exterior, which maintains sturdiness to give protection to your mobile phones.

Image Source : MACMERISEMacmerise Glass Phone Cases

Verdict: You can definitely opt for this merchandise for eye-pleasing prints and products.

