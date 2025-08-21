The Kunj: A cultural destination showcasing India’s handicrafts and handlooms in the heart of Delhi The Kunj seeks to bridge tradition with modern markets, engage diverse audiences and position Indian crafts prominently on the global stage. The vision is to create a permanent, world-class venue where artisans, designers & cultural entrepreneurs collaborate, showcase and innovate.

New Delhi:

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday inaugurated “The Kunj”, located at Vasant Kunj, Delhi, a flagship retail and cultural destination dedicated to celebrating and promoting the diverse heritage of Indian handicrafts and handlooms. This is a visionary initiative led by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, which aims to become a premier cultural and craft destination.

Rooted in the recognition that India's vast and diverse craft heritage-sustained for centuries by skilled artisan communities-requires a contemporary platform, The Kunj seeks to bridge tradition with modern markets, engage diverse audiences and position Indian crafts prominently on the global stage. The vision is to create a permanent, world-class venue where artisans, designers & cultural entrepreneurs collaborate, showcase and innovate.

About The Kunj: Celebrating Craft in the Heart of the Capital

The Kunj is close to the famous Qutub Minar and surrounded by upscale shopping centres, and is being positioned as a top cultural and artisanal destination. As a national centre for artisan-led experiences, it will feature live demonstrations, exhibitions, curated shops and cultural events, providing a dynamic setting where tradition and innovation collide and India's handmade heritage is reinterpreted for the modern era.

The 3-Month Inaugural Program

In order to showcase the richness of India's handmade tradition, empower artisans, and engage audiences, a lively three-month retail-cum-exhibition program has been envisioned to coincide with the debut of The Kunj. In order to draw a wide range of tourists and position The Kunj as a premier artisan and cultural destination, this first phase will provide a carefully chosen assortment of activities.

Calendar for Exhibition

August 21, 2025 (Thursday) to September 21, 2025 (Sunday) Dastkari Haat

September 22, 2025 (Monday) to September 24, 2025 (Wednesday) Changeover

September 25, 2025 (Thursday) to October 14, 2025 (Tuesday) Delhi Craft Council

October 15, 2025 (Wednesday) to October 16, 2025 (Thursday) Changeover

The three-month inaugural program will include:

Karigar Sangam: A gallery space featuring over 100 masterpieces by National Awardees, Shilp Gurus & master artisans— enabling direct engagement and fair trade.

Curated Retail and Brand Showcases: Boutique spaces spotlighting India’s finest craft brands, design startups & artisan enterprises.

Kala Manch - Artisan Live Demonstrations: Live sessions by master artisans showcasing rare, traditional craft techniques in action.

Kalp Kosh - Workshops: Hands-on, all-age sessions on craft innovation and India’s artisanal heritage.

Drishti - Exhibitions: Thematic displays exploring regional crafts, material diversity and modern interpretations.

Cultural Performances & Installations: Vibrant folk acts and immersive installations celebrating India’s cultural richness.

Culinary Experiences: A curated food zone serving authentic regional flavours and traditional delicacies.

CCIC Showroom: A premium retail space by CCIC showcasing India’s finest, handcrafted treasures.

Kalp Kosh: Artisan-Led Workshops at The Kunj

As part of the 3-month inaugural celebration at The Kunj, a curated series of artisan-led workshops will be hosted on a rotational basis. These interactive sessions are designed to offer immersive, hands-on experiences rooted in India’s diverse craft traditions. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to learn directly from master artisans, absorbing not just techniques, but the cultural stories and practices behind them. The participating craft organisations are:

MeMeraki; which focuses on reviving endangered art forms through contemporary lifestyle products and digital education.

NIV Art Center; which focuses on promoting both traditional and contemporary visual arts through exhibitions and residencies.

Khol Khel; which focuses on reviving traditional Indian games and toys as tools for play, learning & cultural preservation.

Dastkari; which focuses on ethical, sustainable fashion and accessories made in collaboration with rural artisans.

Delhi Crafts Council (DCC), which focuses on preserving India’s craft heritage and supporting artisan livelihoods through structured programs.

Design, Demonstration of The Kunj

The Kunj offers an immersive visitor experience that is emotional, intellectual & visual; bringing India’s rich artisanal legacies to life through thoughtful design, storytelling and interpretation. The space will include:

Digital Diya: Illuminated India: This interactive installation allows visitors to light a digital diya, symbolising hope, warmth and reverence. It combines craft symbolism with technology, paying homage to the diya-making traditions found across India.

Karigar Sangam: At the heart of the complex is Karigar Sangam, a curated artisan-led exhibition featuring over 100 handcrafted pieces created by National Awardees, Shilp Gurus and master artisans from across the country.

Curated Retail Stores: Each retail space has been individually curated, with a dedicated storytelling wall that narrates the journey, ethos and values of the artisan enterprise or brand.

Atrium Installation: A striking sculptural installation in the atrium, created using 100 handwoven sarees, serves as a tribute to India’s textile legacy. From Kānjeevarams and Ikats to Banārasis, Paithanis, Maheshwaris, Bandhanis and beyond, each saree on display tells a story.

Of Hands and Heritage – Photo Wall: This photographic wall installation was created through a public crowdsourcing campaign, built from nearly 400 public submissions, this installation brings together images of artisans, tools & workspaces to tell the story of craft as a lived and human experience.

Hand-Crafted Garden: The Hand-Crafted Garden installation is designed as a playful and sensory environment, using natural materials like jute, bamboo, terracotta and cane.

Curated F&B Zone: The F&B seating area within The Kunj is transformed with hand-painted furniture showcasing folk art styles such as Warli, Madhubani, Kalamkari, Gond, Sohrai and others, turning rest areas into spaces of visual engagement and cultural storytelling.

Crafted Living & Crafted Textures – CCIC: Two experiential sections—Crafted Living and Crafted Textures—developed in collaboration with the Central Cottage Industries Emporium (CCIE), demonstrate how traditional craftsmanship can be seamlessly integrated into modern interior design.

Kala Manch Craft Demonstration Area: Artisans from across India will showcase live craft-making demonstrations, including weaving, embroidery, block printing, terracotta modeling and more.

Kalp Kosh Workshop Area: A curated series of artisan-led workshops will be hosted on a rotational basis. Master artisans will lead these workshops, providing unique opportunities to learn about India’s diverse craft traditions and the cultural stories they embody.

The inaugural celebrations of The Kunj

The Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, is delighted to organize a Craft Demonstration cum Awareness Programme (CDAP) as part of the inaugural celebrations of The Kunj. The following will be the structure of the programme:

Kala Manch Live Demonstrations: Skilled artisans from across India will conduct live craft-making demonstrations. These sessions will allow visitors to witness the intricate processes behind handcrafted artifacts.

Craft Roster and Rotation: A curated roster of crafts has been developed, each identified craft will be showcased for a 7-day period, with a new group of artisans participating every week.

Interactive Learning & Awareness: Visitors—including students from nearby universities and colleges will have the opportunity to interact with artisans, understand the cultural context of their crafts & engage in informal learning sessions.

Craft Sales and Promotion: Alongside demonstrations, artisans will have the opportunity to sell their handcrafted products directly to visitors, helping promote both cultural exchange and income generation.

Support and Facilitation for Artisans: Participating artisans will be provided with: Boarding and lodging facilities, Travel Allowance (TA) and Dearness Allowance (DA), Display and demonstration infrastructure support at the venue.

Venue Setup at The Kunj: A dedicated Craft Demonstration Area within The Kunj has been developed to host these ongoing CDAP sessions.

Exhibition Highlights from India’s Leading Artisan Institutions

As part of the three-month inaugural celebration at The Kunj – Craft Complex, a curated series of rotating craft exhibitions will be hosted in dedicated spaces. These exhibitions serve as immersive cultural experiences—where heritage and innovation converge through curated displays, artisan interaction & design-forward storytelling. The following are the participating agencies for the three-month inaugural celebration.